California’s Highway 1 Guide: A Must Do Road Trip

Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway is one of the most iconic scenic drives that starts in Northern California near Leggat, and ends at the intersection of Highway101 near Dana Point. Highway 1 is 656 miles long, the longest state route in California and home to many attractions and beautiful scenery. If you’re looking for something to do over summer– here are some of the best places to visit on Highway 1.

Starting in the East Bay and crossing the San Mateo Bridge you’ll find yourself in Half Moon Bay, known for its crescent shape and big waves. Half Moon Bay has stunning beaches and plenty of good eats like Sam’s Infamous Chowder House. Half Moon Bay is also known for hosting the annual Mavericks Surf Competition anytime from November-March. Top surfers from around the world surf these challenging waves, and photographers and videographers test their ability to capture these intense moments.

When you continue down Highway 1, roughly 48 miles South, you’ll find yourself in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz is a small town known for their Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk with roller coasters, games and food. It’s a great place to hangout for the day and bring your family. Santa Cruz also has a great downtown with lots of restaurants and shops.

Continuing South of Santa Cruz about 42 miles you’ll end up in the one and only Monterey Bay. Monterey has a beautiful downtown with many shops, restaurants, and scenic views. Most importantly they are known for the iconic Monterey Bay Aquarium, which is the second largest aquarium in the world. They have everything from Sea Otters, Exotic Fish, and even Hammerhead Sharks. Whether you’re passing by or visiting for a few days it is a must stop attraction where you can be immersed in the wonderful and beautiful sea life.

Only 4 miles South of Monterey you’ll find yourself in Carmel By The Sea. Carmel is known for its scenic and lively art scene. They have amazing architecture and plenty of places to visit, especially if you do the 17 mile drive that passes through Monterey and Carmel. Carmel has many shops, bakeries, and imported goods such as Turkish goods, and customized hats shops.

Only 4 miles from Carmel By The Sea you’ll land at Point Lobos, a California state park with beautiful hikes and sites to see. Point Lobos has picnic areas and a seal pup birthing site where you can see Seal Pups during April-May, but you must be extremely quiet. You could spend the whole day checking out the park and exploring all it has to offer. Park rangers are always scattered around the park and ready to help visitors learn about the diverse ecosystem and animal life. Bird Island and Cypress cove are two of the prettiest hikes Point Lobos has to offer. A bonus is that they have wheelchair accessible hikes.

When you continue driving South you’ll pass over the infamous Bixby Bridge. It was completed in 1932 and is 260 feet above a small beach. It is one of the tallest bridges in the world and the most photographed bridge on Highway 1. It is a must visit site on Highway 1 and you can use the pull out on the side of the road to get a closer look.

When you pass over Bixby Bridge you’ll begin entering the more forestry terrain along Highway 1. When you drive about 11 miles South of Bixby you’ll find yourself in Big Sur. Big Sur is known for its intense beauty and Redwood forests. There are many iconic hikes located in Big Sur like McWay falls, a small waterfall on a beach. Additionally the famous Pfeiffer beach where Keyhole rock is located, a large rock with a hole in the middle resembling a keyhole. This beach is one of a kind with purple sand and Redwood trees along the drive in. It is a beautiful place to visit at any time of the year.

Pismo is the next stop after Big Sur and is known for being the Clam Capital of the world. Pismo is also known for its pier, where their annual car show is held from May 30th through June 1, 2025. This year they will host their 39th Annual Pismo Beach Classic Car Show. The pier is also one of the most heavily fished upon pier where you can catch a variety of fish.

Pismo Beach View from the Pier (Shelby Carrancho)

When you continue down Highway 1 you’ll find yourself passing a small town called Solvang. Solvang is a Danish inspired town with many breweries, European bakeries, and shops to explore. The architecture there is one of a kind and is ranked one of the best small towns to visit in California.

When you’re entering and exiting Solvang you’ll pass by Ostrich Land, a one of a kind Ostrich and Emu exhibit where you can feed and watch the animals. To feed and visit the animals the cost ranges from $3 to $7 per person for a unique and fun experience.

The last stop for your Highway 1 road trip is going to be Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara has beautiful beaches and Mediterranean-like architecture. They are home to University of California Santa Barbara and their town offers an array of activities such as their botanical gardens, funk zone; wine tasting, and great seafood restaurants to visit.

University of California Santa Barbara (Shelby Carrancho)