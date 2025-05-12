California State University East Bay

Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025

Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez, Contributor
May 12, 2025

Street Soccer USA Oakland hosted its 2025 Spring festival at Oakland’s San Antonio Park, a Hilltop Park nestled between Foothill and E. 19th St. Street Soccer USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating poverty and strengthening communities through the power of soccer. Established in 2009, it has expanded from a small initiative in Charlotte, NC, to a nationwide movement. The organization aims to offer an alternative to the traditional pay-to-play youth soccer model.

  • Focuses on the 11 million youth living at or below the poverty line in the U.S.
  • Emphasizes social impact—using soccer to promote social development and opportunity.

In a special interview, Emmanuel Sanchez, the program manager for Street Soccer USA Oakland, shares valuable insights regarding the festival and its objectives.

Emmanuel Sanchez stands next to the Street Soccer USA Oakland banner as Dj Boris plays his tunes (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)

Sanchez underscores the significance of highlighting the youth who have participated in street soccer over the years, emphasizing the event’s community-centered approach. He outlines a variety of planned activities, which include:

  • Accessible play areas for youth
  • Food offerings for attendees
  • Art displays to enrich the experience
  • Resources available for families and participants

Sanchez also noted partnerships with local vendors, such as Diggie Dogs, which generously provided free meals for children.

Artist Base Agustin Barajas works on a mural for players and attendees to sign after their game. (Jennifer Ozuna Juarez)

The festival featured a mural project led by artist Agustin Base Barajas, an interactive experience for attendees, and live music performed by DJ Boris.

Originally scheduled for winter but postponed due to severe weather, the event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a sunny Saturday. It was promoted via flyers, word of mouth, and Street Soccer USA Oakland’s social media channels.

Oakland Roots, Southwest, and Trybe have collaborated to support this community event. Trybe generously provided the venue for the tournament and supported its execution.

Deeply embedded in the community, Trybe embraces the historical, familial, and cultural identities that define the neighborhood. The diverse area features a rich mix of cultures and languages, with shared values such as family, resilience, and a commitment to nurturing youth.

Sanchez stressed the importance of uniting the Bay Area as a cohesive community, ensuring that children can travel freely between cities and counties while feeling safe and comfortable. He noted that many students come from unsafe neighborhoods, making these safe spaces and community partnerships essential.

He conveys this message to Hayward and its neighboring communities: “The more we collaborate, the more we can achieve for the children; ultimately, our focus is on their well-being.”

Families enjoy the festival as young players wear their medals with pride. (Jennifer Ozuna Juarez)

The Street Soccer USA Oakland Spring Festival exemplifies how sports can be a powerful tool for community building, social  development, and youth empowerment. By emphasizing the importance of unity and community resilience, especially in neighborhoods facing safety concerns, the festival highlights the transformative potential of sports and cultural activities in creating opportunities and strengthening bonds across the Bay Area.

Initiatives like this demonstrate a shared commitment to uplifting underserved youth and fostering long-term social impact.

