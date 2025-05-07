Celebrity Jeopardy Winner Donates Charity Winnings Portion To Oakland Schools, Teachers

Jeopardy W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025

Oakland schools received a big financial boost! This past Wednesday, April 23, 2025, when comedian W. Kamau Bell won the 2025 Celebrity Jeopardy Tournament, defeating entrepreneur Dave Friedberg and fellow comedian Robin Thede, winning one million dollars for his charity of choice, DonorsChoose.

Bell was the only player to give the correct answer in Final Jeopardy, when asked, “This comedy legend always credited his wife Ginnie for the idea behind what is still called one of the greatest finales in TV history.” Bell answered “Bob Newhart” cementing his win and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. Since Bell has Bay Area ties, he elected to have his charity winnings go towards helping the Oakland Unified School (OUSD) and teachers who use DonorsChoose.

DonorsChoose emphasizes on its website that it is a national nonprofit organization, which aids teachers to request classroom supplies and enables donors to help fund public school projects. The organization was started back in 2000, after its founder, Charles Best, discovered his fellow teachers were having to pay out of pocket for classroom supplies.

According to local ABC 7 News Bay Area, Bell’s Jeopardy winnings will go towards funding about 200 projects at various Oakland schools, including 20 at Castlemont High. One of the projects being funded in the district is a refrigerator for a statewide farm to fork program that helps Californians access healthy and nutritious locally-grown food. The agency “administers food access and farm to school grant programs [and] connects school districts and community members directly with California’s farmers and ranchers”.

In an interview with Joseph Blasher, principal of Castlemont High, Bell stated Jeopardy’s donations fund existing projects already posted on DonorsChoose. Those projects ranged from “art materials to musical instruments, Amazon Fire Kindles for reading intervention, and snacks to incentivize students,” among other materials. Blasher goes on to say “…this should increase student engagement with more hands-on learning and much needed materials to keep learning relevant to student lives and help with learning environments.”

Kamau Bell was born in Palo Alto, graduated high school from the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, and landed on becoming a comedian, eventually opening doors to directing and producing. Bell’s also on the Board of Directors at DonorsChoose, which may have influenced which charity he highlighted on Celebrity Jeopardy. In addition, Bell is the ACLU’s Celebrity Ambassador for Racial Justice, and has a long history of activism.

If you’re looking for more primetime Jeopardy!, you can tune into Jeopardy Masters every Tuesday/Wednesday until June 4th on ABC 7 Bay Area.