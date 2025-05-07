California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Celebrity Jeopardy Winner Donates Charity Winnings Portion To Oakland Schools, Teachers

Doug Golightly
May 7, 2025
W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025
Jeopardy
W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025

Oakland schools received a big financial boost! This past Wednesday, April 23, 2025, when comedian W. Kamau Bell won the 2025 Celebrity Jeopardy Tournament, defeating entrepreneur Dave Friedberg and fellow comedian Robin Thede, winning one million dollars for his charity of choice, DonorsChoose.

Bell was the only player to give the correct answer in Final Jeopardy, when asked, “This comedy legend always credited his wife Ginnie for the idea behind what is still called one of the greatest finales in TV history.” Bell answered “Bob Newhart” cementing his win and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. Since Bell has Bay Area ties, he elected to have his charity winnings go towards helping the Oakland Unified School (OUSD) and teachers who use DonorsChoose.

DonorsChoose emphasizes on its website that it is a national nonprofit organization, which aids teachers to request classroom supplies and enables donors to help fund public school projects. The organization was started back in 2000, after its founder, Charles Best, discovered his fellow teachers were having to pay out of pocket for classroom supplies.

According to local ABC 7 News Bay Area, Bell’s Jeopardy winnings will go towards funding about 200 projects at various Oakland schools, including 20 at Castlemont High. One of the projects being funded in the district is a refrigerator for a statewide farm to fork program that helps Californians access healthy and nutritious locally-grown food. The agency “administers food access and farm to school grant programs [and] connects school districts and community members directly with California’s farmers and ranchers”.

In an interview with Joseph Blasher, principal of Castlemont High, Bell stated Jeopardy’s donations fund existing projects already posted on DonorsChoose. Those projects ranged from “art materials to musical instruments, Amazon Fire Kindles for reading intervention, and snacks to incentivize students,” among other materials. Blasher goes on to say “…this should increase student engagement with more hands-on learning and much needed materials to keep learning relevant to student lives and help with learning environments.”

Kamau Bell was born in Palo Alto, graduated high school from the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, and landed on becoming a comedian, eventually opening doors to directing and producing. Bell’s also on the Board of Directors at DonorsChoose, which may have influenced which charity he highlighted on Celebrity Jeopardy. In addition, Bell is the ACLU’s Celebrity Ambassador for Racial Justice, and has a long history of activism.

If you’re looking for more primetime Jeopardy!, you can tune into Jeopardy Masters every Tuesday/Wednesday until June 4th on ABC 7 Bay Area.

More to Discover
More in 2025
From left to right: Brenda Amenson-Hill, Cathy Sandeen, Angela Hummel, and Perry unveiling the new name for CSUEB’s one-stop center: Perry’s Nest.
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
The shop lies on the busy street of Castro Valley Blvd.
Happy Ending for Your Friendly Neighborhood Comics Store in Castro Valley
Sinners: A Deep Dive Into Darkness You Won’t Be Able to Escape - or Forget
Sinners: A Deep Dive Into Darkness You Won’t Be Able to Escape - or Forget
Students and Faculty join to march in protest on Campus against Budget Cuts. April 2025 (Emaline Becerra)
Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts to the Arts
A member is being assisted on a move on aerial straps (Genesis Ednalino)
Flying High at Fremont’s Lake Elizabeth
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
More in Arts & Life
Across from the Japantown Peace Plaza the central walkway is full of foot traffic as people visit booths and pass by event activities on April 12, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)
The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrates Japanese Heritage
(Lionsgate)
“Freaky Tales” Review: “Pulp Fiction” with an East Bay Twist!
(Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie: A Nostalgic Hit or Another Failed Adaptation?
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
Student stage manager Alyson Coles, and the chair of theatre and dance Richard Olmsted (Liliana Rodriguez)
Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork
David Valencia, Oscar Thompson, Henry McGuire, and Simone Sisneros-Thiry discussing the Sierpinski gasket during the Math and Mingle event on February 18,2025
Math and Mingle
More in Metro
A CSUEB shuttle bus passes by the iconic East Bay letters on the Hayward Hills campus. (Photo courtesy of CSU East Bay)
Commute To Campus? Here Are Some Useful Resources!
A view of San Francisco Bay from the top of Evans Hall at UC Berkeley, April 10, 2025 (Doug Golightly)
Bird Flu Flocked Into The Bay! This is How it’s Affecting The Region
Utilizing shopping carts as their homes and storage solutions near the Fremont area, next to an abandoned dental building, as the situation continues to escalate on February 10, 2025. (Adrian Rodriguez)
How the SF Bay Area is Grappling with Rising Homelessness
Patrons line up as they wait to order at the new Hayward Shopping & Dining Center on Feb. 12, 2025. (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)
Corporate America Blossoms Down the Hill from Hayward's Cal State East Bay
A Green Line Berryessa Train stops at Lake Merritt Station, February 19, 2025 (Doug Golightly)
Is Bay Area Rapid Transit doing more to protect its riders? We ask BART!
The entrance to the new HomeGoods in Hayward, CA on Mar. 12, 2025. (Lisbeth Godoy)
Why Does Gen-Z Love Off-Price Department Stores?