Commute To Campus? Here Are Some Useful Resources!

You’re not alone if you’re commuting to CSU East Bay from far away. The university’s Commuter Corner offers several resources and services designed to help students make the most of their time between classes and reduce commuting time. CSUEB is a great choice for commuters who want to spend less time in their cars, and more time finishing their degrees.

Whether you’re driving from Tracy, catching BART from Oakland, or living on campus, CSUEB has options to help reduce stress and costs. The Commuter Corner connects students and faculty with tools to carpool, bike, take the bus, use the university shuttle, or ride BART — and even earn rewards while doing it. “Our main goal is making sure that students can get up to campus using non-single-occupancy vehicles,” said Eduina Escobar, Commuter Coordinator for Parking and Alternative Transportation Services. “We promote alternatives like our shuttle system, AC Transit, BART, Zipcar, and carpools.”

Through the Pioneer Commute platform, students can create or join carpools by entering their start and end points and class schedules. The system then matches them with others headed the same way. There’s no cost to join, and while participants can coordinate to chip in for gas, everything else is free. “It’s also a great way to meet new people,” Escobar said. Those who participate in the program can snag some free swag, T-shirts, pens, stress balls, and more during tabling events, especially at the start of the semester.

No Car? No Problem. For students living on campus without a car, Zipcar is a convenient and affordable solution. “We have four cars on campus right now, and they’re primarily located near the housing units,” said Escobar. “It’s a cost-effective way to rent a car for an hour or a day and get a few things done.” Zipcar is available to all students 18 and older, including international students, as long as they have a valid driver’s license. The program includes gas and insurance, and students don’t need to worry about paying extra for coverage. Whether it’s for a grocery run, a weekend trip, or a quick errand, Zipcar gives students flexibility and independence without the cost of owning a vehicle.

Commuter Corner goes beyond transportation — it also offers insights on how to spend time on campus in between classes. Escobar said they looked at where students usually go — the library, RAW Center, and the unions — and built support around those hotspots.“A lot of students are here all day, maybe with big breaks between classes,” she said. “We want to make sure they have what they need — whether it’s a place to rest, eat, or study.”

Several programs are available to help make public transit more affordable:

Clipper START: Offers 50% discounts on BART and AC Transit for qualifying low-income riders.

Amtrak San Joaquins: Students can get up to 30% off with a 6-ticket pass or 15% off single rides.

Zipcar: Students 18+ (including international students) can rent a car for a few hours or a day. Insurance and gas are included in the cost.

Clean Cars for All: A program with past webinars offering rebates for switching to electric vehicles.

Coming up on April 23, CSUEB will host a Green Resource Fair in collaboration with the Sustainability Department. Expect multiple tabling booths, giveaways, and info on eco-friendly commuting. For the latest updates, students can follow @csueb_parking on Instagram, check the CSUEB website, or keep an eye on BaySync and the digital boards on campus.

Students interested in Zipcar or other commuter resources can:

📧 Email: [email protected]

📍 Visit Eduina Escobar in the Student and Faculty Support Building (SF), Room 140

📱 Follow on Instagram: @csueb_parking