Hayward Levels Up With Opening of Retro Video Game Store

Chris McNicholas, Student ContributorApril 14, 2025
(Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie: A Nostalgic Hit or Another Failed Adaptation?
CSUEB students filling out the check-in sheet on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)
Cal State East Bay's STEM Career Fair Sets Students on the Path to Success!
Utilizing shopping carts as their homes and storage solutions near the Fremont area, next to an abandoned dental building, as the situation continues to escalate on February 10, 2025. (Adrian Rodriguez)
How the SF Bay Area is Grappling with Rising Homelessness
Patrons line up as they wait to order at the new Hayward Shopping & Dining Center on Feb. 12, 2025. (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)
Corporate America Blossoms Down the Hill from Hayward's Cal State East Bay
A Green Line Berryessa Train stops at Lake Merritt Station, February 19, 2025 (Doug Golightly)
Is Bay Area Rapid Transit doing more to protect its riders? We ask BART!
The entrance to the new HomeGoods in Hayward, CA on Mar. 12, 2025. (Lisbeth Godoy)
Why Does Gen-Z Love Off-Price Department Stores?
Shoppers finding deals and seeing vendors tabling at the So-So Market in Berkley on March 09, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)
Bargains at SF Bay Area's "The So-So Market"
From left: Earl Aquilera Associate Professor Department of Teacher Education; Keith D. Brown Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Alameda Labor Council; Kenia Juarez, Students for Quality Education (SQE); Jeff Newcomb, CFAEB President; Stephanie Seitz, CFA Bargaining Team, participated in a panel discussion during the CFAEB Town Hall at CSUEB on March 13, 2025.
CFA Town Hall: Course Cuts, Loss of Faculty and WASC
CSUEB Pioneers getting hyped before a big series opener (Liliana Rodriguez)
Softball Pioneers Now Ranked 14th Nationally as They Continue an Incredible Season
A sign about the Hayward Fault at the Oakland Zoo. The black line east of San Francisco Bay indicates the Hayward Fault. (PerecM/Flickr)
Hayward Rocked by Earthquakes: Is “The Big One” Coming Soon?
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
Student stage manager Alyson Coles, and the chair of theatre and dance Richard Olmsted (Liliana Rodriguez)
Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork
Students Line up for Day Parking Permit Dispenser on February 27, 2025 (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)
College Student Parking Passes Are Expensive! Should Financial Aid Cover the Cost?
Courtesy by Leonardo AI. (Adrian Rodriguez)
The AI Revolution: Are New Graduates Ready for the Job Market?
President Kim Hugget gives a welcoming speech to the Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, in Hayward, CA, on Mar. 3, 2025 (Shelby Carrancho)
What Is Hayward’s Rotary Club?
A customer stands in line at ¼ Giant Burger to place an order, in Hayward, CA on February 24, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
Local Business Highlight: ¼ Giant Burger
Hayward City Council member Francisco Zermeño celebrating with his family at Casa del Toro restaurant, in Hayward, CA.
‘Localnomics’: Councilman Zermeño’s Push for Shopping ‘Hayward First’
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!