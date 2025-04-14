Skip to Content
The Pioneer
Write a Letter to the Editor
Request Coverage
Advertise with Us!
Staff
More
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Pioneer
Who We Are
Arts & Life
Campus
Health
Politics
Multimedia
Comics
Photography
Print Editions
Video
Sample Work From Students
Advertise With Us!
Staff
Contact Us
More
The Pioneer
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Pioneer
Who We Are
Arts & Life
Campus
Health
Politics
Multimedia
Comics
Photography
Print Editions
Video
Sample Work From Students
Advertise With Us!
Staff
Contact Us
More
The Pioneer
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Hayward Levels Up With Opening of Retro Video Game Store
Chris McNicholas
,
Student Contributor
•
April 14, 2025
More to Discover
More in 2025
A Minecraft Movie: A Nostalgic Hit or Another Failed Adaptation?
Cal State East Bay's STEM Career Fair Sets Students on the Path to Success!
How the SF Bay Area is Grappling with Rising Homelessness
Corporate America Blossoms Down the Hill from Hayward's Cal State East Bay
Is Bay Area Rapid Transit doing more to protect its riders? We ask BART!
Why Does Gen-Z Love Off-Price Department Stores?
More in News
Bargains at SF Bay Area's "The So-So Market"
CFA Town Hall: Course Cuts, Loss of Faculty and WASC
Softball Pioneers Now Ranked 14th Nationally as They Continue an Incredible Season
Hayward Rocked by Earthquakes: Is “The Big One” Coming Soon?
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork
More in Slider
College Student Parking Passes Are Expensive! Should Financial Aid Cover the Cost?
The AI Revolution: Are New Graduates Ready for the Job Market?
What Is Hayward’s Rotary Club?
Local Business Highlight: ¼ Giant Burger
‘Localnomics’: Councilman Zermeño’s Push for Shopping ‘Hayward First’
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
Close
Close Modal Window
Close