Crisis on the Coast: How the Bay Area is Grappling with Rising Homelessness

Adrian Rodriguez, Staff Writer
April 4, 2025
Utilizing shopping carts as their homes and storage solutions near the Fremont area, next to an abandoned dental building, as the situation continues to escalate on February 10, 2025. (Adrian Rodriguez)

The situation in the Bay Area has escalated as homeless individuals are increasingly using shopping carts as makeshift homes and storage solutions. This alarming trend is particularly noticeable near an abandoned dental building in Fremont, CA, highlighting the growing challenges faced by the community. Authorities are urged to address the rising homelessness crisis in the region as more people seek shelter under dire circumstances.

 

A person attempts to sleep on the sidewalk during the day (Adrian Rodriguez)

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, the City of Fremont reported an estimated 809 individuals experiencing homelessness, which stresses the urgent need for comprehensive responses to this crisis. 

The city has documented 230 homeless encampments, which have been cleaned and monitored as part of its dedicated strategy to combat homelessness through various city departments and local service providers. 

This process includes the removal of debris and waste, as well as providing outreach services to connect individuals with local resources, including shelter options and support services, to help them transition into safer living situations.

If you have a loved one experiencing homelessness, there are links below to important resources from the City of Fremont that can provide support and assistance during this challenging time.

 

 

https://www.fremont.gov/government/departments/human-services/fremont-family-resource-center

 

https://www.fremont.gov/residents/homeless-response/homeless-services/community-drop-in-services

 

