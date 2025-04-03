California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Corporate America Blossoms Down the Hill from CSUEB

Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez, Student Contributor
April 3, 2025
Patrons line up as they wait to order at the new Hayward Shopping & Dining Center on Feb. 12, 2025. (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)

The Hayward Shopping and Dining Center is a new corporate hub of fast food dining and convenient shopping, its bright lights attracting many Cal State East Bay students from the nearby campus, especially at night.

Once an abandoned Kmart located at the corner of Mission Blvd. and Harder Rd, it has quickly become a well-known destination for the local community and students looking for a burger and fries at In-N-Out Burger or to buy organic produce at Sprouts.

 

Ashley Jimenez, a junior at CSUEB, said the new retail center is essential to the neighborhood and East Bay students and shared how excited she and all her friends were to see it open. 

“I used to drive to San Leandro for In-N-Out. It sounds close by, but the route is time-consuming, you know? I remember that the day In-N-Out opened, a group of friends and I squished in my friend’s small car, shouting In-N-Out, In-N-Out! It sounds silly now, but we were excited about our Animal fries.” 

For Jimenez, the shopping center reduces travel time for her favorite fast food and provides a place to host family when they visit from Southern California. The center’s opening on September 27, 2025, coincided with the long-awaited arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market, a significant addition for residents seeking healthier food options.

The opening culminated a decades-long effort to bring a specialty grocery store to Hayward. Sprouts is one of the nation’s fastest-growing retailers, expanding access to healthy food options while creating new local job opportunities and boosting the city’s revenue to support municipal services. Other major retailers join Sprouts in the shopping center, including Raising Canes, In-N-Out Burger, Starbucks, Ross, and HomeGoods.

 

Johanna Douglass, a Hayward resident for over 20 years, said she is happy to have a shopping center and, more importantly, a Sprouts in the neighborhood.

“I was so excited about the grand opening [that] I attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony with neighbors. Since my diet is restricted, we had been waiting so long for a grocery store with healthy food options. We are excited to see the opening of HomeGoods as well,” she said. 

The shopping center’s opening has sparked mixed reactions among the student body at CSUEB. While some, like Jimenez, celebrate the convenience and variety it brings, others express concerns.

 

Richard Dominguez, a senior at CSUEB, says the shopping center was unnecessary, mainly due to the increased traffic it brings. 

The shopping center might seem like a great addition, but the traffic it generates is overwhelming. It’s not just about convenience but the accessibility of our campus and neighborhood…I worry about the long-term implications of this development. Will it benefit the community, or are we just trading one problem for another?” expressed Dominguez.

 

The opening of the Hayward Shopping & Dining Center marks a significant development for the local community and Cal State East Bay students. While many, like Jimenez and Douglass, celebrate the convenience and expanded shopping options, others, including Dominguez, express valid concerns regarding increased traffic and its impact on community dynamics.

As the center becomes a fixture in the neighborhood, it will be essential for all stakeholders to engage in discussions about its long-term effects, ensuring that the benefits do not come at the cost of accessibility and safety. Balancing growth with community needs will be crucial as Hayward continues to evolve into a vibrant hub for residents and students alike.

