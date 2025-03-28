California State University East Bay

The AI Revolution: Are New Graduates Ready for the Job Market?

Adrian Rodriguez, Staff Writer22 Views
March 28, 2025
Courtesy by Leonardo AI. (Adrian Rodriguez)

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly impacts the job market, students face the pressing challenge of adapting to a rapidly changing work environment. The skills and knowledge they cultivate now will determine their success in a future where human and machine collaboration is the norm.

At the forefront of this transformation is a comprehensive understanding of AI technology. Students must familiarize themselves with fundamental concepts such as machine learning, data analytics, and automation.

Graduated with a master’s at Columbia University on May 21, 2019 (Monet Khan)

In addition, Monet Khan, First generation alumna of Columbia University, shares her thoughts on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in today’s job market and educational landscape. She reflects on the potential risks and rewards of AI, expressing concern over job displacement while recognizing the possibility of new opportunities. 

After six years away from academia, Khan explains the necessity for institutions to swiftly revise their curricula to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce. “AI will challenge new grads unless colleges/institutions quickly adapt to the changes and prepare students properly if they haven’t already,” she asserts. Her perspective stresses the critical need for robust AI training programs to equip students for the future.

According to the Pew Research Center, jobs that place in the top 25% when ranked by the importance of work activities with high exposure to AI are judged to be the most exposed to its impact. Contrarily, jobs placed in the top 25% with low exposure to AI activities are deemed the least affected. 

Digital literacy is no longer optional; grasping the basics of AI will empower students to navigate their educational and professional paths effectively. Educational institutions are stepping up, integrating AI-driven curricula that prepare students to leverage these tools for enhanced productivity and creativity.

Leonardo AI. (Adrian Rodriguez)

Critical thinking and problem-solving abilities rank high on the list of essential skills. While AI excels at handling data and automating routine tasks, human insight and intuitive judgment remain irreplaceable. 

To cultivate these skills, students are encouraged to engage in activities that foster creativity and innovative thinking—be it through hackathons, entrepreneurship clubs, or design projects. These experiences not only deepen academic understanding but also cultivate the adaptable mindset that employers prize in an ever-evolving workforce.

Graduated from Law school on July 23, 2019 (Adraa)

Adraa, an alumna of the University of Portsmouth’s law school, has shared her experience on the intersection of AI and the job market, especially in the dynamic field of cybersecurity marketing. In a recent interview, she explained that the effectiveness of AI greatly depends on how it is utilized. 

“From our perspective, AI is critical and something we need to leverage to our advantage,” Adraa explained. However, she candidly acknowledged its limitations, saying, “AI is not perfect by any means.” She articulated a compelling viewpoint quoted by Professor Lakhani (Harvard Business School): “AI won’t replace humans, but humans with AI will replace humans without AI.” 

She explains how Lakhani has an understanding of how the AI landscape won’t replace humans but rather replace those who do not have an adequate skill set by incorporating AI. Strong interpersonal skills are equally crucial as the workplace shifts toward collaboration.

Isabella graduated from SFSU in May 25, 2024 (Isabella Yen Tropiec)

Isabella Yen Tropiec, an alumna of San Francisco State University, has raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market for recent graduates. “As an alumnus from SF State, I think that having AI in the job market will, yes, hinder the job market for new graduates,” she said. 

Tropiec pointed out the rapid adaptation of AI across various industries, emphasizing that it often replaces human labor or serves as a tool to enhance productivity. 

She believes that “just graduating from academia with a degree nowadays may not be enough preparation for new grads.” 

Courtesy Leonardo. AI (Adrian Rodriguez)

AI can streamline communication, but it cannot replicate the depth of human connection. Students should prioritize developing emotional intelligence and teamwork capabilities through group projects, internships, and volunteer opportunities. These experiences prepare them to navigate workplace dynamics and foster the collaborative relationships that drive innovation.

Ethical considerations surrounding AI are a growing concern, making it imperative for students to engage in conversations about privacy, algorithmic bias, and societal impact. Understanding the ethical implications of their work equips students to make responsible choices and contribute positively within their industries. Programs emphasizing ethics in technology will produce well-rounded professionals who can navigate the moral landscape of AI.

Courtesy Leonardo AI. (Adrian Rodriguez)

Gaining real-world experience is essential as students prepare to enter an AI-dominated job market. Internships and hands-on projects allow them to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical settings. 

Actively seeking internships that involve AI tools or data analysis not only enhances their resumes but also gives them a competitive edge. Networking with professionals within tech sectors can offer invaluable insights into current practices and future trends.

Adaptability emerges as a pivotal trait for thriving in this AI-influenced world. With technology evolving at breakneck speed, students must embrace a mindset of lifelong learning. Committing to continuous education through online courses, workshops, and professional development opportunities ensures they remain relevant in their careers.

Courtesy Leonardo. AI (Adrian Rodriguez)

As AI continues to reshape various industries, students must take proactive steps to prepare for a new work environment. By building a robust understanding of AI, honing problem-solving skills, focusing on interpersonal communication, engaging in ethical debates, securing real-world experiences, and embracing lifelong learning, they are poised to excel in the workforce of the future. 

As the relationship between human creativity and AI evolves, today’s graduates must familiarize themselves with these tools. While there is ongoing debate about whether AI will take over various jobs, understanding and leveraging AI can significantly enhance their career prospects. 

Embracing these technologies will not only equip them to navigate a rapidly changing job market but also empower them to innovate and lead in a world that increasingly values adaptability and forward-thinking. By harnessing the power of AI, graduates can position themselves for success in an era full of opportunities and challenges.

