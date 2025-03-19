Softball Pioneers Now Ranked 14th Nationally as They Continue an Incredible Season

The East Bay Pioneer softball team was off to a hot start with an 11-game winning streak before their loss against Sonoma State in late February, however, they are still ranked No. 14 nationally and hold an incredible record of 21-4.

With a very successful start to the year, the team credits many factors to their game.

“Most of us girls are going every day before, or after practice to get in more reps,” senior Gabriela Rivera states, “it comes from putting in harder work, having better focus, and having better mindsets.” Rivera’s current batting average is an impressive 0.341 and has been a huge contributor to the team’s success.

“Instead of thinking of it (hitting) as a chore, when I’m in the box I whisper to myself ‘hitting is fun, hitting is fun,’” Rivera states. She also credits her coaches for the team’s success, “They’ve helped us foster better mindsets while at bat and have helped us focus on our strengths.”

With a new successful approach at the plate, The Pioneers are looking to extend their hot season and maintain 1st place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association(CCAA) standings with a non-conference doubleheader against Jessup University on March 7th.

The first game of two started in the favor of the Pioneers, with the help of senior Ysabella Cortez, they were able to capitalize off a Jessup error and take a 2-0 lead. The swinging Pioneers didn’t let off the gas, as Ashlee Toy and Annelise Garcia started off the third inning with a pair of hits for the Pioneers. Thanks to Cynthia Carrillo’s and Alexa Zumstein’s runs-batted-ins (RBI’s), the Pioneers added to their lead, making the score 5-0.

The Pioneers saw some pushback as the Jessup Warriors put up a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Although the Pioneers weren’t contemptuous of their lead, Toy and Garcia once again started the inning off with hot bats, scoring a run. Carrillo took matters into her hands once more as she blasted a three-run shot of her own, extending the lead to 9-1.

Junior Jaidyn Gamble shut down Jessup in the 5th inning, as she started and finished the game only allowing 2 hits and 1 run through 5 innings on the mound. Improving her record to 3-1, Gamble recorded the win for the Pioneers.

Friday’s final game saw much more competitiveness between the two teams. The Pioneers once again struck first, as in the second inning the Pioneers batted around the lineup and put up a 4-0 lead thanks to Carrillo and Garica’s RBIs.

The Pioneers continued to pour on in the 5th inning, as junior Jeslyn Cuellar launched a solo home run, leading Jessup 5-0. Sophomore Ashley Reyes came off the bench swinging, as she came through for the Pioneers with a pinch-hit RBI to extend the lead to 6-0.

The last 2 innings proved to be the toughest for the Pioneers, as Jessup’s late comeback attempt threatened the Pioneers lead. With 2 runs in the 6th inning and 2 more in the 7th, Jessup cut East Bay’s lead to 6-4.

Sophomore Marissa Quintero didn’t back down, as she completed the game on the mound and shut down Jessup’s late comeback, earning the win for the Pioneers. Quintero pitched a complete game, tallying 6 strikeouts through 7 innings, pushing her impressive record to 8-0.

The Pioneers will look to their sluggers Toy, with a 0.375 batting average, and senior Rivera, with a 0.341 batting average, to continue on their hot season. Although, batting hasn’t been the only benefactor to the team’s success.

Toy has been dominating on both sides of the field as she has pitched nearly to perfection, recording a remarkable 1.13 earned run average (ERA) and 49 strikeouts. Along with Sophomore Quintero who has also been lights out on the mound with a 1.20 ERA and 54 strikeouts. With the CSUEB Pioneers holding 1st place with an impressive 21-4 record, the team continues to look forward.

When talking about her own team chemistry, senior Rivera says, “We’re happy for each other no matter the situation,” Rivera states, “There’s a lot more positivity going around, a lot more focus, and we have a good group of girls.”

The No.14 Cal State East Bay Pioneers will look to continue their success as they continue CCAA play for a 4-game series against Cal Poly Humboldt, starting this Friday, March 21st. The first pitch will be held at 1 PM, at Humboldt Softball Field.