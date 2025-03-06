California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Struggling with Classes? The Student Center for Academic Achievement Can Help!

Shelby Carrancho, Social Media/Advertising Manager34 Views
March 6, 2025
SCAA Staff in front of the SCAA

 

SCAA Logo

Being a student can be difficult and it’s important to know that there are resources available to make the experience at California State University, East Bay (CSUEB) easier. Whether it’s struggling to start an essay, needing extra help in your chemistry class, or navigating the Canvas website, the SCAA wants students to know they are here to help.

 

The Student Center for Academic Achievement (SCAA) is a resource center located in the CORE building where students can receive help with passing their courses. The SCAA assists with writing, subject tutoring, and helps connect students with a peer academic coach to support them in all areas of university life. 

The SCAA offers two main areas of support, tutoring and academic coaching. The tutoring component consists of three types; Subject Tutoring, Writing Tutoring, and Supplemental Instruction. Sara Schupack, the SCAA Writing Tutors Program Coordinator, emphasizes that seeking support is crucial, “We are nice and kind people who really enjoy interacting with students, and even if you’re not sure what you want to ask we can help you figure it out.” 

Subject tutoring is offered for various subjects (the full list is available on the SCAA website). Students can meet with a writing tutor in person, virtually, or asynchronous. Additionally, Peer Academic Coaching helps with time management, planning & prioritization, communication with faculty & staff, and effective use of campus resources.

All of the SCAA peer leaders are students, and they understand the struggle of difficult assignments. Melissa Reyes, a writing tutor says she has “I was inspired to become a tutor and help students see their capabilities and strengths [and] motivate them both in and out of the classroom.” 

Rachel Brunson, the SCAA Director, added “We value the celebration of progress no matter how small it is, so we even help students celebrate even making an appointment and taking one step towards your success.”

Interested in visiting the SCAA? Students can book their session through the Nimbus app and input their information and preferred schedule.

SCAA tutors and peer academic coaches located in front of the East Bay letters. (SCAA)
More to Discover
More in 2025
Pause for PAWS: Therapy Dogs Help Students Manage Stress & Boost Wellness
Pause for PAWS: Therapy Dogs Help Students Manage Stress & Boost Wellness
Increased TikTok Censorship Under the Trump Administration?
Increased TikTok Censorship Under the Trump Administration?
Courtesy of The Oakland Roots
East Bay Era: Oakland Roots
David Valencia, Oscar Thompson, Henry McGuire, and Simone Sisneros-Thiry discussing the Sierpinski gasket during the Math and Mingle event on February 18,2025
Math and Mingle
CSUEB student Lio in disbelief after fellow student Malia dances in his face during the Block Party dance battle. February 20, 2025.
TURF INC. Turns It Up at the First Ever CSU East Bay Block Party!
Creating their own falcons on the second day of ASI’s Create a Creature on February 12,2025
Create a Creature With ASI
More in Slider
Baristas taking orders and preparing coffee at the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery, in Fremont, CA on Feb. 1, 2025. (Lisbeth Godoy)
Social Media Influencers Boost Sales For Locally Owned Bay Area Businesses
University State of California East Bay softball team doubleheader against Menlo at the CSUEB campus on February 8th, 2025
Off To a Hot Start! CSUEB Softball Starts Season Strong with Back-to-Back Wins
George Groh takes aim during the APA Tri-Cup Tournament at
“Balls in The Family” Wins APA Tri-Cup Tournament
Dimension Dance Theater performing an original dance in Oakland's Asian Cultural Center on February 1st, 2025
Bay Area Celebrates Lunar New Year and Black History Month
To Hell and Back: East Bay Firefighter Shares LA Wildfire Story
To Hell and Back: East Bay Firefighter Shares LA Wildfire Story
Occam Razor team tours the Department of Communication Studios to discuss interdisciplinary collaboration
English Department’s Literary Magazine, Occam’s Razor Moves from Digital Platform to Print
More in Students
Students seen are Jonathan Bataclan, Jared Mendoza, Gregory Singleton, Dane Lopez, and Liana Wong, rehearsed the dance, Subli, on April 17th, 2024
Watch PCN 52nd: Loss Tonight
Earlene Escobal leads CSU East Bay students through choreography of the Filipino dance, Pistá during a dance workshop at the CSUEB Theatre and Dance building on January 22, 2024.
Pilipinx American Student Association Set to Perform "Loss"
Singer/Songwriter Cameron Bedell performs in the Old Student Union
ASI Presents: Cameron Bedell
CSUEB CFA members during strike on January 22nd (Stephanie Berumen/The Pioneer)
CFA Takes a Stand with Unprecedented Strike Against CSU Management
CSUEB CFA members during strike on January 22nd (Stephanie Berumen/The Pioneer)
Historic Agreement Between CFA and CSU Management Reshapes the Future of California Higher Education
Image of Meiklejohn Hall which houses the communication department
The Push to Get Students Back on Campus and the Service Deficiencies for Communication Students at CSU East Bay.