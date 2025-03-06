Struggling with Classes? The Student Center for Academic Achievement Can Help!

Being a student can be difficult and it’s important to know that there are resources available to make the experience at California State University, East Bay (CSUEB) easier. Whether it’s struggling to start an essay, needing extra help in your chemistry class, or navigating the Canvas website, the SCAA wants students to know they are here to help.

The Student Center for Academic Achievement (SCAA) is a resource center located in the CORE building where students can receive help with passing their courses. The SCAA assists with writing, subject tutoring, and helps connect students with a peer academic coach to support them in all areas of university life.

The SCAA offers two main areas of support, tutoring and academic coaching. The tutoring component consists of three types; Subject Tutoring, Writing Tutoring, and Supplemental Instruction. Sara Schupack, the SCAA Writing Tutors Program Coordinator, emphasizes that seeking support is crucial, “We are nice and kind people who really enjoy interacting with students, and even if you’re not sure what you want to ask we can help you figure it out.”

Subject tutoring is offered for various subjects (the full list is available on the SCAA website). Students can meet with a writing tutor in person, virtually, or asynchronous. Additionally, Peer Academic Coaching helps with time management, planning & prioritization, communication with faculty & staff, and effective use of campus resources.

All of the SCAA peer leaders are students, and they understand the struggle of difficult assignments. Melissa Reyes, a writing tutor says she has “I was inspired to become a tutor and help students see their capabilities and strengths [and] motivate them both in and out of the classroom.”

Rachel Brunson, the SCAA Director, added “We value the celebration of progress no matter how small it is, so we even help students celebrate even making an appointment and taking one step towards your success.”

Interested in visiting the SCAA? Students can book their session through the Nimbus app and input their information and preferred schedule.