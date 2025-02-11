English Department’s Literary Magazine, Occam’s Razor Moves from Digital Platform to Print

In a bold step towards transforming literary education, instructor Sara Borjas is set to promote her inaugural course, “ENGL 390 02: Occam’s Razor,” at CSU East Bay. Running on Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 7:40 PM via Zoom and in-person at MB-1587, this 4-unit course engages students in the collaborative development of the university’s literary magazine, also named Occam’s Razor.

With a strong emphasis on organizational and editorial skills, Borjas and Dalton envision an experiential learning environment fostering creativity and collaboration among students. Borjas accentuates the inspiration behind developing the Occam’s Razor magazine course to empower students from diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Borjas explained, “The goal is to harness their strengths, embrace real-world experiences, and cultivate practical skills through collaboration and engaging literary events.”

The ENGL 390 course promises a flexible learning experience, incorporating on-ground, hybrid, and online formats, allowing students to earn up to 8 units over two semesters. Students will engage in curating literary events, hosting industry professionals, and studying the rich history of literary magazines. Throughout the course, students will engage in curating literary events, where they will not only have the chance to showcase their creative talents but also develop essential organizational and teamwork skills.

This initiative marks a pivotal move towards creating a more collaborative and inclusive literary community at CSU East Bay. It enables students to not only sharpen their editorial skills but also gain a deeper appreciation for diverse narratives within the publishing world. With initiatives like curating literary events and hosting professionals, Borjas’s course aims to make literary exploration more accessible and engaging for all students.

Upon completion, students will gain valuable insights into the roles of literary magazines globally, reflect on their relationship with literary cultures, and engage in critical discourse. They will also have opportunities to conduct research and advocate for social justice through literary citizenship.

Students will participate in literary events, strengthening their social skills and hands-on experience into the real world. Dalton explained,“It’s crucial to prioritize social skills development during this time, especially in light of the impacts of COVID-19 back in 2019. It’s essential to foster these skills as they help individuals connect, build relationships, and enhance communication”.