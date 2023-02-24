East+Bay+Now+In+Control+Of+Their+Playoff+Fate+After+Win+Over+Monterey+Bay

Gallery | 26 Photos Jared Darling The Pioneer Men’s Basketball team arrives at CSU Monterey Bay.

California State University, East Bay Pioneers defeated the California State University, Monterey Bay Otters on Feb. 23, 2023, inching closer to a playoff spot with just one game remaining.

The Pioneers surrendered the opening basket of the game giving the Otters their first and only lead of the game. A lead that was short-lived as Chris James returned the Otters basket with a three-pointer, quickly recapturing their momentum and never looking back. Throughout the 40 minutes of the game, East Bay held a lead over the Otters for 38, showing incredible persistence by preventing the Otters from regaining control of the game.

Senior Tim Andreolli led all scorers with 16 points, including a perfect 4-4 on shots from behind the arch.

Alongside Androlli, each Pioneer on the court made vital contributions that propelled East Bay to the 80-75 victory.

East Bay now controls its own fate as a win on Saturday vs San Francisco State University secures them a spot in the CCAA tournament.

Follow the team from arrival to victory here.