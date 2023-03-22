Rain, Rain Go Away, East Bay Baseball Is Ready For A Sunny Day

Severe weather storms and high precipitation have crossed California in the past month. For many, it’s delightful to see rain in the drought we have been facing, but for baseball teams across the state, it can be frustrating. California State University, East Bay baseball has faced this challenge over the past few weeks, with four games postponed, a ‘bye-week,’ and three games relocated to a turf field, limiting the team from the competition.

Facing the adversity with the weather, East Bay has a record of 4-4 in league play, highlighting a two-win day against #15 ranked Cal Poly Pomona. “To win two games against a nationally ranked team like Pomona, felt amazing… I think that series showed when we play our game we can compete with anyone,” noted right-fielder Luke Brown.

The season has been different for this team, but the confidence heading down the stretch is as high as ever. “If there’s a team that can handle the oddness of this season and our upcoming schedule it’s this one,” added Brown, regarding the obstacles faced and the challenges ahead.

“We’ve got the toughest stretch of the season coming up,” pitcher Ethan Brodsky shared. Following the bye week, the Pioneers will play the top four teams in the next four weeks, along with make-up games in between those series, challenging the Pioneers’ grit and determination to succeed week in and week out.

This weekend, CSUEB will face one of the top teams, California State University, Monterey Bay. Monterey has played double the number of conference games as the Pioneers and is coming off a four-game sweep against Sonoma State. “We try not to look at who we are playing and just play our style of ball,” noted pitcher James Colyer.

The team has been itching to get back on the field and play a full series again. With the time off, they continue to stay focused on the next series against Monterey. The only question is, will they be ready?

The players know that despite the lack of games they can rise to the challenge. “I think the team is confident that we will be ready to compete. Everybody has their own way of staying locked in but a good week of practice [leading up to Monterey] is necessary,” Colyer commented.

The Pioneers are sitting in fifth place in the CCAA, with the third least amount of games played in the conference. Even if the weather continues to be poor and obstacles continue to cover the path, the CCAA competition will swallow anyone not ready to compete. “It is important to use this downtime to prepare ourselves physically and mentally,” said Brodsky.

In light of the postponed games, players look to rest and prepare for the stretch ahead. “A couple of guys have had some nagging injuries lately, so this three-week break has been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” added Brodsky.

A healthy, well-rested Pioneer team, determined to exceed expectations, is ready to compete. “Rain or shine we have been locked in and ready to play whenever we get the opportunity. There is no doubt in my mind we can make a run towards the playoffs,” Brodsky concluded.

Despite the injury, weather issues, or change of schedule, overcoming obstacles is essential to the team’s success. “What separates us from other teams is our team culture and experience,” Head Coach Mike Cummins said, noting that the team has the passion and the preparation to succeed. “The goal for the season hasn’t changed and I’m confident we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year,” Brown stated.

The Pioneers understand what awaits them, and with continued discipline and focus, they are sure to shock the CCAA.