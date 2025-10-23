California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer

Nepal’s “Gen-Z Uprising” and How It Impacts Global Foreign Policy

PradhYummy Zeya P, Contributor
October 23, 2025
Wikimedia Commons
Nepalese protestors in front of Bharatpur mahanagarpalika office.

What’s the definition of a “Gen-Z Protest?”

The connotation of the word “Gen-Z” before any phrase could imply “brash” or progressive movements that denote a generational change in mentality.

The main use for this phrasing could relate to the common belief that older generations accept things for what they are and do not question authority; meanwhile, Gen-Z tends to be the stereotypical face for progressive movements, as shown through pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, making advocacy for foreign affairs more prominent.

This is what took place in light of the social media ban in Nepal, on September 9th, which intended to silence the impending growing outrage of civilians who were tired of the rule of the Nepali Prime Ministers, often criticized by civilians as incompetent, corrupt, and nepotistic, in light of the country’s monarchy abolishment in 2008.

One question still remains: What caused Gen-Z Nepalis to speak out against their government and rise up now?

Twenty percent of Nepalis between the ages of 15 and 24 are unemployed, compared to 8.2 percent of the general population, according to World Bank. With this in mind, it can be said that Gen-Z is affected the most mentally with familial and societal systemic pressures; some CSUEB international students, who wish to remain anonymous, agree with the same sentiment.

All this being said, people–especially residing Americans–are really concerned with the current safety and stability of the entire world.

The Israel-Palestine conflict–which, just a year ago, was a divided topic–is experiencing a huge shift in opinion, with major outlets such as The Washington Post and Fox News, highlighting the voices of Gazans when they previously took centrist positions.

Similarly, mass global events that previously had less attention, such as economic and political shifts in Sudan, Ukraine, and now Nepal, are becoming increasingly important foreign policy matters. Workers from the advocacy group SF Rising, who wish to remain anonymous, hope these issues pressure America to step in and help.

As for generationally marginalized, and wrongly treated communities in general, they’re searching for hope, peace, and justice everyday. Some groups, like those in Nepal, are taking matters into their own hands; if citizens of an underdeveloped country can achieve some sort of solace after years of monarchy, who says us Americans can’t contribute to the betterment of our own economic and political environment as well, under our constitutionally democratic government?

