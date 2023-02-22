CSUEB+Keeps+Playoff+Hopes+Alive+Thanks+To+Crucial+Win+Over+San+Marcos

Gallery | 19 Photos Jared Darling Prior to the game, senior Tim Andreolli was celebrated by his teammates and coaches for his time at East Bay.

On Feb. 18, 2023, the California State University, East Bay Men’s basketball team hosted the California State University, San Marcos Cougars in their final home game of the season. The Pioneers find themselves in a heated three-team tie for one of the final playoff spots, looking to secure a win to keep pace with the competition. The Cougars entered the game as the number two team in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), boasting an impressive record of 15 wins and 4 losses. Their record did not phase the Pioneers, however, as the East Bay team was motivated to help their sole senior Tim Andreolli cap off his senior day with a victory. The Pioneers came out with a balanced attack, which saw four of their five starters score in double figures with freshman Payden White scoring a game-high 18 points.

The Pioneers ultimately defeated the Cougars 75-70 to keep their playoff hopes alive going into the final week of the season. After the victory, East Bay held a record of 9-11 against their CCAA opponents; good enough for a share of a playoff spot with just two games left. Upcoming matchups versus the 8-12 Monterey Bay Otters and the 10-10 San Francisco State Gators will determine the fate of the Pioneers this season. With East Bay on a three-game winning streak against tough CCAA opponents, there is reason to believe that the Pioneers will finish the season on a high note and compete for the CCAA Championship in Turlock come Mar. 4.