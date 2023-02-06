CSUEB Women’s Basketball Team Show Off Their Bling

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 the California State University, East Bay women’s basketball team received their championship rings after taking home the California Collegiate Athletic Association title last season. The ring ceremony celebrated the achievements of Pioneers past and present following East Bay’s victory over Cal State San Marcos in the championship game last season.

For Delia Moore, this ceremony helped her reflect on the season and relish in the team’s triumph: “The ceremony reminded me of how much gratitude I have for my teammates. I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to share that championship experience with some incredible people. It is a memory I will cherish forever.”

The ceremony preceded a hard-fought game against Cal State San Bernardino that saw the Pioneers prevail after Moore scored the winning basket in the final seconds of the game, leading them to a 59-58 victory.