CSUEB Women’s Volleyball Maintains a Ten-time Winning Streak

After emerging victorious in their match against the Toros of California State University Dominguez Hills, the CSUEB Women’s volleyball team has secured 10 consecutive wins in both conference and non-conference games — a feat unreplicated since 2008. Firmly poised at the top of the table, the Pioneers are the only undefeated team in the league.

In the intense home-game, the Pioneers started their first set strong, taking seven of the first eight points early. Undeterred, the Toros bounced back by taking six straight points, settling the score at 7 points each. After a brief concession to the Toros, the Pioneers took the lead again in the first set, maintaining a tighter grip on the advantage this time around. The set ended with a 25-16 score in the Pioneers’ favor, as the flustered Toros continued to make errors on the court, allowing CSUEB to gain crucial points.

The second set was much more tense, as the Torros continued their efforts to make a comeback. Both teams went neck and neck, balancing the score to a 20-all. Outside hitter Jenna Sandall’s vicious kill helped the Toros take the lead, although the away team could not retain their advantage and caved in by making three major errors in the last moments of the second set, resulting in a 25-23 Pioneer victory.

With two sets secured, the Pioneers clinched the match by winning the third set: 25-20. In their 10th undefeated game, the team was able to make 14 kills and 16 more digs than their competitors – an impressive margin. CSUEB’s middle blocker Mia Jordan, along with opposite hitter Lexi Pagani had the most kills in the game, securing 13 kills each. Pioneer defensive specialist Taylor Miche performed very well, securing 21 digs throughout the duration of the game.

While the Pioneers were relishing in their triumph, they did not seem complacent. Their 10th victory in a row primed the CSUEB Women’s volleyball team with an insatiable appetite for victory, with hope that their hunger is enough to sustain their winning streak.