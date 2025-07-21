California State University East Bay

Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area

Hector Lopez, Contributor
July 21, 2025
Over 63,000 fans crowded Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley to watch one of the most historic football clubs in the world play in California. Real Madrid played a friendly game against the Italian giant Inter Milan. Little did the people of the Bay Area know that a handful of strangers were united for one reason: their passion and deep love for Los Blancos. This match sparked what would later become the Peña Madridista in the San Francisco Bay Area. A Peña is another name for a supporters club.

Today, the Peña is a fully recognized official Real Madrid supporters’ club. With the club officially recognized in 2016, Peña Madridista San Francisco has evolved into a nonprofit organization with a vibrant local cultural presence.

“We welcome any fan of Madrid, and even if you watch the team casually, we welcome you,” said the members present at the watch party for the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. This specific watch party was located directly across the street from Oracle Park, in the Underdog Cantina, and it was packed with new and diehard fans, despite the game being scheduled for midday on a Wednesday. The commitment to inclusivity runs deep within the Peña’s culture. Newcomers were welcomed with open arms, with a member coming up to every new face to introduce the Peña and create a memory that a football fan will remember.

This sense of community is crucial in the Bay Area. With soccer’s continued rise in America and the World Cup approaching, an increasing number of fans will form a lifelong bond with the sport. However, in current times, soccer fans struggle to find spaces where they can support their club alongside people with the same passion. Groups like Peña Madridista San Francisco bridge that gap between global fandom and local identity, offering free entry and reasonably priced, delicious food.

Peña Madridista San Francisco is not just keeping the spirit of Real Madrid alive; it is redefining what the Madrid fan base looks like in a multicultural American city. While this feeling of connection feels rare, Peña Madridista is showing that a soccer match is more than just a game; it is a rallying point for community engagement and even a second home. More importantly, here in the bay, it is for the culture and sense of community in the world’s game, soccer.

