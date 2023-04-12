Easy+Nutrition+Hacks+For+Busy+Students

Eating healthy in college can be a challenge, but with these simple nutrition hacks, you can improve nutrition in the comfort of your apartment or dorm.

Keep fruits visible and handy.

Put a bowl of fruit on your counter or desk for easy access. Grab a banana or apple for a quick snack or breakfast, increasing your fruit intake. Do this instead of leaving candy or processed snacks within reach. You will eat what is easy to grab – so make what is easy to grab something healthy.

Optimize your cooking tools.

Invest in a mini crockpot for slow-cooking meals while you’re in class. It’s a convenient way to add more veggies and enjoy a warm meal when you get home. Other must-haves: a rice cooker, or an electric grill (think George Foreman style).

Stock up on healthy snacks.

Keep yogurt, granola, instant oatmeal, low-fat popcorn, whole wheat bread, peanut butter, and trail mix on hand. These snacks provide healthy nutrients and can be stored easily in your living space.

Master the Art of Meal Prep:

Preparing meals in advance is a game-changer when it comes to saving time and money. Set aside time each week to cook large batches of nutritious meals that can be divided into portions and stored for later use. Meal prep not only reduces the temptation to order fast food or delivery but also allows you to control portion sizes and ingredients.

Shop Smart:

Make a shopping list before going to the grocery store, and stick to it. This helps you avoid impulse buys and ensures you have everything you need for your meal plan. Don’t be afraid to shop sales, use coupons, or buy store-brand items. Think about it, canned veggies are canned veggies no matter what name is on the label. This applies to many common food items. You can save so much cash with a little planning.

Level Up Your Smoothie Game: It’s time to level up your smoothie game. Add a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Combine different ingredients to create unique flavor profiles and add protein powder or Greek yogurt for extra protein. Avoid adding fake health items such as sugary juices, full-fat yogurts with sugar, or too much peanut butter (which is often a source of extra sugar and carbohydrates).

Stay Hydrated:

Thirst can often be mistaken for hunger, leading to eating all the snacks. Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times and aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day. Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and can help prevent overeating.

Eating healthily as a student doesn’t have to be complicated, boring, or expensive. By using these tips you can eat a healthy diet that supports your nutrition goals while tackling a busy college life. Save money, and improve your health. This sounds like a recipe for an easy “A” so give these hacks a try, and enjoy the benefits of healthy eating in your life!