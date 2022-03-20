ADVERTISEMENT

Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Adopt as A College Student

A healthy lifestyle is crucial at any stage, but it becomes much more critical when you’re in school.

Some students neglect their health because they are fixated on what they need to achieve each day academically. Blindly pursuing one goal can leave your mind and physical self out of balance, leaving you unfit and uncomfortable in your skin.

This is where a healthy lifestyle comes in: by adding certain elements that help your body stay adaptive to daily stressors, you can keep more energy at the end of the day. Here are some of the most common ways that students can maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Eat Right

Planning a healthy diet is one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. Start with the basics, like fruits and vegetables. Try to keep your meals as balanced as possible. For example, eat some fruit and a milk-based cereal or bowl at breakfast.

You can also include fresh fruit in your lunch and dinner if you pair it with lean protein sources such as chicken breast or turkey breast. Always drink plenty of water to ensure that your body is at its peak performance. It’s also essential to eat throughout the day and not skip meals.

Drink an Adequate Amount of Fluids and Safe Water< Staying hydrated is vital in every state of being, and dehydration will negatively affect you as a college student. Water is essential for a healthy and productive mind and body. Whether from a tap, bottle, fountain, or other sources, it is vital in maintaining our energy. Is it safe to drink distilled water? Yes! Distilled water is safe to drink as long as it comes from a reputable source. If you have access to clean tap water, tap water is perfectly healthy. If you’re concerned about the quality of your tap water, then distilled water is an excellent alternative.

While there is concern regarding the safety of drinking distilled water, the CDC assures there is no reason to be concerned about drinking. It can be very beneficial to your health as you avoid drinking tap water which may contain harmful bacteria leading to sickness. Safe distilled water offers conveniences and safety, two components to staying hydrated to ensure happiness and health while in college.

Electrolyte water is also another great source of hydration. Pedialyte®, coconut water, Liquid I.V. are all help nourish the body with added benefits and electrically-charged minerals to keep the body hydrated all day long.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise is the best way to keep your body happy and healthy. You should walk around the block after each meal to keep your metabolism up and help digestion, according to Medical News Today.

It is also a good idea to get some light exercise at least five days a week as noted by the Mayo Clinic. The body craves being active, and exercise has tremendous benefits to one’s health.

Ease Your Mind

Remember that the mind and body are one, so don’t forget to work on your emotional health. Don’t feel guilty if you need to take a few days off of classes and rest.

It’s essential to engage in fun activities that regularly involve schoolwork. They’re a great way to lighten your emotional load and spend time participating in activities you enjoy. Enjoy the time you have off from classes, as it can be hard to find some time for yourself when you have assignments piling up and tests to take.

Get Enough Sleep< Your body needs a certain amount of sleep each night. If you are not getting enough sleep or getting poor quality sleep, you will be much more prone to feeling bad during the day. This is especially important for college students who are sometimes under immense stress and experiencing jet lag or other time shifts. Get some rest to ensure that you stay healthy and happy throughout the week. It is easy to fall into bad habits, and it can be hard to change them. The best way to fix bad habits is to break them. Instead of leaving good habits in place, replace the bad ones with better ones. Your health should always be a priority when managing your daily life and working toward achieving your dreams. Therefore, make sure to give yourself plenty of love and attention.