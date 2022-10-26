CSUEB’s 2nd Annual Car Show: Classic Muscle Cars Steal The Show

It was evident that Ford Mustangs, from all years, were the most prominent car at the show, with two securing awards. A 1968 mustang took home the “Best Original” award and a 1967 mustang took home the “Most Character/Unique” award.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, the CSUEB’s Alumni Association put on its second annual homecoming car show. The event was filled with good vibes, classic music from past decades, and CSUEB pride. Overall, there were 100 automobiles and three motorcycles in attendance, representing all years of automotive history, as the oldest car in attendance was a 1931 Ford Model A. Among the 103 participants, 23 of them were alumni of CSUEB and many of them were alumni of CSUEB’s predecessor, Cal State Hayward. Even in its infancy, this car show has the makings of becoming a homecoming staple for CSUEB, as it will continue to grow with people already anticipating the 2023 show.

Full List Of Award Winners

Best Stock / Original – 1968 Ford Mustang

Best Hot Rod – 1965 Chevy Malibu Supersport

Best Classic – 1956 Ford Thunderbird

Best Low Rider – 1971 Ford Truck F100

Best Paint – 1931 Ford Model A

Most Character/Unique – 1967 Ford Mustang

Best in Show Motorcycle – 2014 Suzuki Boulevard M109R

People Choice – 1962 Chevy Corvette

Alumni People’s Choice – 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Convertible