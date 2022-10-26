CSUEB’s 2nd Annual Car Show: Classic Muscle Cars Steal The Show
October 26, 2022
On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, the CSUEB’s Alumni Association put on its second annual homecoming car show. The event was filled with good vibes, classic music from past decades, and CSUEB pride. Overall, there were 100 automobiles and three motorcycles in attendance, representing all years of automotive history, as the oldest car in attendance was a 1931 Ford Model A. Among the 103 participants, 23 of them were alumni of CSUEB and many of them were alumni of CSUEB’s predecessor, Cal State Hayward. Even in its infancy, this car show has the makings of becoming a homecoming staple for CSUEB, as it will continue to grow with people already anticipating the 2023 show.
Full List Of Award Winners
Best Stock / Original – 1968 Ford Mustang
Best Hot Rod – 1965 Chevy Malibu Supersport
Best Classic – 1956 Ford Thunderbird
Best Low Rider – 1971 Ford Truck F100
Best Paint – 1931 Ford Model A
Most Character/Unique – 1967 Ford Mustang
Best in Show Motorcycle – 2014 Suzuki Boulevard M109R
People Choice – 1962 Chevy Corvette
Alumni People’s Choice – 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Convertible