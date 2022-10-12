Brothers Charged with Murder and Kidnapping of Family of Four in Merced, California 

MERCED, Calif. Oct. 5 – Jesus Manuel and Alberto Salgado were arrested on the account of kidnapping and murdering of a family of four. Family members include eight-month-old Ahoori Dheri, 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh, aged 39.

The family was reported missing on Oct. 3 after their family truck was found on fire 10 miles from the county. Their bodies were found on Oct. 5, two days after the initial sighting of the lit truck. Merced police report that their bodies were found in a remote farm area of Dos Palos, about 27 miles from the city. Merced Sheriff Vernon Warnke believes the family was killed at the stated location but is unable to disclose the reason why their bodies were found there.

Surveillance footage shows when and how the kidnapping and murder took place. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct.3, the Singh brothers had shown up at their family-owned trucking business in Merced county. About half an hour later, a man shows up on the site with what appears to be a firearm stashed inside a trash bag. Within minutes, the Singh brothers have their hands tied and are escorted into a truck. The truck leaves their business but returns to the site seven minutes later with Jasleen and Ahoori.

Since the incident and the discovery of the victims, Warnke has