Before & After: CSUEB’s Newest Building: The CORE Building

Paolo Acob

Paolo Acob, Photo Editor
September 14, 2022

After a few years of construction, a long quarantine, and many semesters later, Pioneers have a new place to study on campus.

Standing where the Agora Stage once stood, the CORE building provides new study spaces for in-person and online collaboration, meditation spaces for mental wellness, and tutoring spaces for academic and professional development. The CORE is, likewise, equipped with resources to support students with library books, printers, and equipment rentals.

In addition to a previous article written by the previous Editor-In-Chief, Monet Troche, and the current Photo Editor, Paolo Acob, the Pioneer documents the progress of the CORE throughout the last few years, starting from initial construction in 2020 to the opening of the CORE in Fall 2022.

Oct. 22, 2021: The Pioneer and construction crew taking in the beautiful construction of the CORE building. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: Students walking towards the CORE building on a bright Monday morning. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: The second floor of the CORE building, a future space for students to study. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: Students studying using the cubicles, tables, and desks available. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: A sunroof in the CORE for maximum natural light entrance to the building. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: The fully constructed sunroof overlooking the first floor. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: The main entrance from the University Unions. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: The Main entrance from the University, decorated with ceiling lights and a view of the Meiklejohn Building. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: A bridge was being built to connect the CORE to the third level of campus, where the Science, Student and Faculty Support Building, Student Services, and Administration, and Valley Business and Technology buildings are located. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: The bridge connecting the CORE to the eastern part of campus, creating accessible mobility to the Science, Student and Faculty Support Building, Student Services, and Administration, and Valley Business and Technology buildings. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: Inside look of the first-floor entrance by the library. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: Students working in the study spaces by the first-floor entrance by the library. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: A view from under the second-floor balcony. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: The view from the first-floor entrance from the University Unions. (Paolo Acob)
Oct. 22, 2021: The second floor hallway of a future study room. (Paolo Acob)
Aug. 29, 2022: An elevator down the same hall, allowing access to multiple floors inside the CORE building. (Paolo Acob)