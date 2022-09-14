Before & After: CSUEB’s Newest Building: The CORE Building

After a few years of construction, a long quarantine, and many semesters later, Pioneers have a new place to study on campus.

Standing where the Agora Stage once stood, the CORE building provides new study spaces for in-person and online collaboration, meditation spaces for mental wellness, and tutoring spaces for academic and professional development. The CORE is, likewise, equipped with resources to support students with library books, printers, and equipment rentals.

In addition to a previous article written by the previous Editor-In-Chief, Monet Troche, and the current Photo Editor, Paolo Acob, the Pioneer documents the progress of the CORE throughout the last few years, starting from initial construction in 2020 to the opening of the CORE in Fall 2022.