Hayward Honors Día de Los Muertos With Local Art Exhibit

Damian Willson, Contributor
November 3, 2025
The Hayward Area Historical Society (HAHS) is honoring El Día de los Muertos this autumn with a special art exhibit.

Located in downtown Hayward on Foothill Boulevard, the HAHS Museum of History and Culture’s art gallery features work from dozens of local artists, including pieces made by students from Hayward schools. Some pieces are also available for purchase.

The exhibit aims to celebrate Hayward’s diversity, especially within the Mexican-American community, whose families have integrated their rich heritage into the cultural fabric of Hayward.

“The best part of this exhibit is that it brings together the entire community. We are sharing art, culture, and ideas while engaging in dialogue with one another,” said HAHS Executive Director and Curator Dianne Curry.

The exhibit is free to the public, though donations are encouraged to support future events. The art gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Hayward Area Historical Society’s website.

A ceramic piece made by a Mt. Eden High School student. (Damian Willson)

 

