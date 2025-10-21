California State University East Bay

California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

California State University East Bay

Hayward Trunk-Or-Treat Promise Festival: Free Fun for Local Families

Naivith Lepe, Contributor
October 21, 2025
Fort Walker/Flickr

The Hayward Public Library will be hosting the Trunk-Or-Treat Promise Festival this Saturday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Heritage Plaza, in front of the Hayward Public Library, and is free  to the public. Family-friendly activities such as live music, cultural arts performances, face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing walls are included, along with the main attraction: trunk-or-treating.

Similar to trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating is an increasingly popular way for the community to get together and give out treats for Halloween. Volunteers all meet in a designated area (often parking lots), and set up candy booths in the back of their cars. Such events are often held all across Hayward by non-profit organizations, local schools, and the Hayward Police Department. This will be the Hayward Public Library’s third annual trunk-or-treat.

Families often look forward to taking their children to their local Trunk-Or-Treat event, with some even partaking in both traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating.

“It’s convenient. My kids get to walk around in costumes, and I don’t have to drive like crazy around the town at night and try to keep my kids safe,” stated Christina, a Bay Area mother of two.

This year’s trunk-or-treat is being held alongside Promise Fest, a community event organized by Hayward Promise Neighborhoods (HPN).

HPN, led by Cal State East Bay, is a collaborative initiative between Hayward schools, and local businesses, that seeks to provide support for Hayward children throughout their entire educational journey, from early learning to college.

HPN was originally founded in 2010, and has since expanded to the South and Downtown areas of Hayward. HPN offers various services for the Hayward community such as food access programs and a counseling clinic.

HPN also provides events and opportunities for Hayward neighborhoods to come together for community bonding, such as through this Saturday’s Promise Fest and Trunk-Or-Treat. For more event information, or to learn about other Hayward community events, visit hayward-ca.gov.

Flyer courtesy of Hayward Promise Neighborhoods
