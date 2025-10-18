Are College Campuses Still Safe Places for Freedom of Speech?

The assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, at Utah Valley University, has college students across America raising the question: “Do college campuses remain a safe place to state and express our beliefs?”

At the time of his assassination, Kirk was hosting an event where he invited university students to debate him on political issues. He visited college campuses across the United States, with clips from debates gaining large popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, the same platforms Kirk himself held a high following on.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, some CSU East Bay students felt uncomfortable with expressing their political beliefs in a campus setting.

Anthropology major Koro Azmoudeh stated how he feels more uncomfortable about speaking his mind now than ever before. “A good chunk of why I feel this way is because of Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric,” Azmoudeh said, “I’m not afraid, but I’m aware I am making myself a potential target.”

“I do believe that college campuses should be a space where you are able to show your political beliefs,” said Lanette Couto, a political science major.

The Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression surveyed 68,510 students across 257 U.S. schools regarding if students were willing to express potentially controversial beliefs on campus. Each school was assigned a letter grade for their students’ feedback in relation to the school’s support for free speech. Of the 257 schools surveyed, 166 were assigned an “F” grade. Only 36% of the students surveyed believed it was “clear” that their freedom of speech was protected.

Political science professor Laura Wang believes there does not need to be any extra protections, such as higher security, for retaliation towards a student’s beliefs. “I feel like there are enough [protections],” she said, “A protest that is determined to be violent will be shut down for physical safety protection.”

Wang continued, “The people who complain about the First Amendment not being enough are the people who feel like the First Amendment should protect one from being retaliated against for expressing their thoughts. However, that has never been the case. And I don’t think that should be the case, because if I express a belief, then you have the freedom to disagree with me. The First Amendment shouldn’t prevent people from the consequences of their speech, just protect their safety.”

CSU East Bay offers resources to inform students of their First Amendment rights, and to foster a safer environment. East Bay CARES, for example, is a program where students can confidently express potential concerns for the wellbeing of themselves and others.

If you have concerns regarding your free speech rights, or believe that your rights have been violated on campus, contact CSUEB’s Office of Student Conduct, Rights and Responsibilities. If you feel you have experienced discrimination or harassment, for any reason, contact CSUEB’s Title IX/DHR Office.