California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Are College Campuses Still Safe Places for Freedom of Speech?

Naivith Lepe, Contributor
October 18, 2025
Life Matters/Pexels

The assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, at Utah Valley University, has college students across America raising the question: “Do college campuses remain a safe place to state and express our beliefs?”

At the time of his assassination, Kirk was hosting an event where he invited university students to debate him on political issues. He visited college campuses across the United States, with clips from debates gaining large popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, the same platforms Kirk himself held a high following on.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, some CSU East Bay students felt uncomfortable with expressing their political beliefs in a campus setting.

Anthropology major Koro Azmoudeh stated how he feels more uncomfortable about speaking his mind now than ever before. “A good chunk of why I feel this way is because of Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric,” Azmoudeh said, “I’m not afraid, but I’m aware I am making myself a potential target.”

“I do believe that college campuses should be a space where you are able to show your political beliefs,” said Lanette Couto, a political science major.

The Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression surveyed 68,510 students across 257 U.S. schools regarding if students were willing to express potentially controversial beliefs on campus. Each school was assigned a letter grade for their students’ feedback in relation to the school’s support for free speech. Of the 257 schools surveyed, 166 were assigned an “F” grade. Only 36% of the students surveyed believed it was “clear” that their freedom of speech was protected.

Political science professor Laura Wang believes there does not need to be any extra protections, such as higher security, for retaliation towards a student’s beliefs. “I feel like there are enough [protections],” she said, “A protest that is determined to be violent will be shut down for physical safety protection.”

Wang continued, “The people who complain about the First Amendment not being enough are the people who feel like the First Amendment should protect one from being retaliated against for expressing their thoughts. However, that has never been the case. And I don’t think that should be the case, because if I express a belief, then you have the freedom to disagree with me. The First Amendment shouldn’t prevent people from the consequences of their speech, just protect their safety.”

CSU East Bay offers resources to inform students of their First Amendment rights, and to foster a safer environment. East Bay CARES, for example, is a program where students can confidently express potential concerns for the wellbeing of themselves and others.

If you have concerns regarding your free speech rights, or believe that your rights have been violated on campus, contact CSUEB’s Office of Student Conduct, Rights and Responsibilities. If you feel you have experienced discrimination or harassment, for any reason, contact CSUEB’s Title IX/DHR Office.

More to Discover
More in 2025
Nepalese protestors in front of Bharatpur mahanagarpalika office.
Nepal’s “Gen-Z Uprising” and How It Impacts Global Foreign Policy
Hayward Trunk-Or-Treat Promise Festival: Free Fun for Local Families
Hayward Trunk-Or-Treat Promise Festival: Free Fun for Local Families
The marquee of the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael.
Video: 48th Annual Mill Valley Film Festival
Catharyn Hayne
Tehani Kong: Bringing Inspiration for College Athletes and Swimmers Everywhere
The abundant collection candy at the North Union Market
Students and Athletes Agree: Eating Healthy May Be Harder Than You Think
Over 20 people waiting at the Annex bus stop on a Wednesday evening
CSUEB Commuters Frustrated with Switch to AC Transit
More in Campus
Musical artist DannyV performs for an excited crowd.
CSUEB’s Block Party 2.0: Building Connection Between Education and Social Engagement
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Students and Faculty join to march in protest on Campus against Budget Cuts. April 2025 (Emaline Becerra)
Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts to the Arts
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
More in Features
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Jack London Square Waterfront Hotel, closed on January 31, 2025.
The Call of the Riled: East Bay Residents Fear for Jack London Square’s Future
Photo’s provided by Dr. Mari Gray (top & bottom left), Family photo provided by Brend O’Donnell (top right), Photograph of Donna Smith, her grandmother, grandfather, and father are Great Migrants from Missouri and Louisiana. (bottom right).
Uncovering the Great Migration & NEH Grants
Baristas taking orders and preparing coffee at the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery, in Fremont, CA on Feb. 1, 2025. (Lisbeth Godoy)
Social Media Influencers Boost Sales For Locally Owned Bay Area Businesses
Oakland Police investigate a shooting near downtown in West Oakland (Photo Courtesy: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The Impact Crime has on Business Owners in the San Francisco Bay Area