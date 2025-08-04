Bay Area Hidden Gem: SafariiiCAMP Night Market in Oakland Welcomes Fans of Music, Art, and Making New Friends

SafariiiCAMP Studio hosted a vibrant night market in Oakland, CA, on February 23. For just five dollars, the market brings together a diverse group of local vendors to showcase their art, from handmade jewelry to pop-up tattoo artists.

The event was a thrilling success. It featured live performances by emerging artists and a variety of local food vendors from the Bay Area. Crowds gathered to enjoy the music while browsing vintage clothing, ceramics, records, and hand-crafted lighters. Safariiicamp created a space that celebrated the rich culture of the Bay Area, built on creativity, community, and support.

To stay updated on future events, follow @safariiicamp on Instagram.