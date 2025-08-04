California State University East Bay

Bay Area Hidden Gem: SafariiiCAMP Night Market in Oakland Welcomes Fans of Music, Art, and Making New Friends

Liliana Rodriguez, Contributor
August 4, 2025
Liliana Rodriguez
Band Mortal ViP performing at Safariiicamp on February 23, 2025

SafariiiCAMP Studio hosted a vibrant night market in Oakland, CA, on February 23. For just five dollars, the market brings together a diverse group of local vendors to showcase their art, from handmade jewelry to pop-up tattoo artists.

The event was a thrilling success. It featured live performances by emerging artists and a variety of local food vendors from the Bay Area. Crowds gathered to enjoy the music while browsing vintage clothing, ceramics, records, and hand-crafted lighters. Safariiicamp created a space that celebrated the rich culture of the Bay Area, built on creativity, community, and support.

To stay updated on future events, follow @safariiicamp on Instagram.

