California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Hayward’s Hidden Gem: The Japanese Gardens

Chris McNicholas, Contributor
July 29, 2025
Chris McNicholas

If you want to feel fully immersed in the beauty and comfort of Japanese nature, you won’t have to travel far. Spanning over three acres and being tightly nestled in northern Hayward, the Hayward Japanese Gardens are a quiet, naturally stunning, and spiritually rejuvenating park that’s only a ten-minute drive from the California State University, East Bay main campus.

Due to its elusive location, the gardens are often overlooked by East Bay residents, making it a true hidden gem in the Bay Area. “There aren’t too many people here, especially on the weekdays… It’s more of a hidden place,” said Mira, a park visitor.

The land on which the Hayward Japanese Gardens are located was originally called the Botany Grounds. From 1913 to 1962, it was used for various agriculture and horticulture educational programs. In 1962, the land was acquired by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District (HARD), which designated it a recreational park.

From 1972 to 1976, HARD acquired additional land and, with the vision of Japanese landscape architect Kimio Kimura, began transforming the area into the Hayward Japanese Gardens as seen today. Construction of the gardens was also aided by the fundraising and plant donations of many Bay Area residents and nurseries, whose names can be seen on stones and benches across the park. Thus, the Hayward Japanese Gardens became a symbol of community pride and unification.

The park was officially dedicated in 1980, making it the first Japanese-style garden in California.

Walking through the gates of the Hayward Japanese Gardens is almost like walking through a portal directly to Japan. You’ll find yourself completely surrounded by Japanese-native plants, such as Japanese maple and black pine trees (pruned in the bonsai style) and shrubs with Japanese camellia and azalea flowers.

The gardens’ main path. (Chris McNicholas)

The Hayward Japanese Gardens also incorporate nature native to the Bay Area, featuring oak trees, native California rocks, and lookout areas to see the San Lorenzo and Coyote Creeks, which surround the gardens. “A big part of Japanese gardening is the natural landscape,” said groundskeeper Eric Bergquist, “It’s not [that] strictly everything in a Japanese garden needs to be Japanese.”

The centerpiece of the gardens is a small koi pond with a bridge, miniature waterfall, and small gazebo that extends to the middle of the water. This makes it a prime location for photos. The Hayward Japanese Gardens also host weddings and other ceremonies.

Chris McNicholas

The Hayward Japanese Gardens are a special place, unlike any other in the East Bay. The landscape, isolated from urban sights and sounds, delivers serene vibes, while the winding paths and gorgeous nature make a leisurely stroll very easy to accomplish. “With the paths, the garden is designed to take you on a journey and show you different things. As you’re going along the path, your eyes are drawn to certain things. There’s a lot to look at, whether you know that you are being shown it or not,” Bergquist said.

The Hayward Japanese Gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have free admission. Get directions here!

A teahouse, located next to the koi pond. (Chris McNicholas)

 

A monument dedicated to Funabashi, Japan, Hayward’s sister city. (Chris McNicholas)

 

A view of the San Lorenzo Creek. (Chris McNicholas)

 

One of the many winding paths found in the Hayward Japanese Gardens. (Chris McNicholas)

 

Chris McNicholas
More to Discover
More in 2025
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
An assortment of torpedo bats, April 24, 2025.
What are Torpedo Bats? MLB’s Latest Controversy Takes the Game By Storm!
San Francisco on Fire! The Giants Start Red Hot in 2025
San Francisco on Fire! The Giants Start Red Hot in 2025
Vintage Finds, B Street Vibes in Hayward
Vintage Finds, B Street Vibes in Hayward
Is Venchi Gelato the Ultimate Luxury Dessert or Just a Sweet Splurge? Discover the Buzz at Valley Fair Mall!
Is Venchi Gelato the Ultimate Luxury Dessert or Just a Sweet Splurge? Discover the Buzz at Valley Fair Mall!
More in Arts & Life
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Two Decades of Darkness, Revenge of the Sith Returns
Two Decades of Darkness, Revenge of the Sith Returns
Early 2010s fashion trends such as Isabel Marant Bekett Sneakers and Vanessa Hudgens in her boho chic era
Early 2010s Comeback: Cultural Nostalgia or Recession Indicator?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
A DJ energizes the crowd with upbeat tracks, keeping the lively atmosphere going throughout the afternoon into the night.
626 Night Market Brings Labubus and Lobster to The Bay Area
From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy O. Harris,Tyler Mitchell, and Sarah Snook, posing at the bottom of the Met stairs, May 5, 2025.
The Met Gala: Fashion’s Biggest Night
More in Metro
Korean Hot Cheeto hotdogs in flavors Hot Cheeto, Potato, Blue Takis, Crispy Ramen, and Original pictured at La Ca Bakery & Cafe + Mochinut.
This Restaurant In Hayward Is Serving Up Blue Korean-Style Hot Dogs And Mochidonuts…
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Francisco Zermeño enjoying espresso at Eon Coffee.
Francisco Zermeño: The Man at the Heart of Hayward
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025
Celebrity Jeopardy Winner Donates Charity Winnings To Classrooms in Oakland Public Schools