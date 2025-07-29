Hayward’s Hidden Gem: The Japanese Gardens

If you want to feel fully immersed in the beauty and comfort of Japanese nature, you won’t have to travel far. Spanning over three acres and being tightly nestled in northern Hayward, the Hayward Japanese Gardens are a quiet, naturally stunning, and spiritually rejuvenating park that’s only a ten-minute drive from the California State University, East Bay main campus.

Due to its elusive location, the gardens are often overlooked by East Bay residents, making it a true hidden gem in the Bay Area. “There aren’t too many people here, especially on the weekdays… It’s more of a hidden place,” said Mira, a park visitor.

The land on which the Hayward Japanese Gardens are located was originally called the Botany Grounds. From 1913 to 1962, it was used for various agriculture and horticulture educational programs. In 1962, the land was acquired by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District (HARD), which designated it a recreational park.

From 1972 to 1976, HARD acquired additional land and, with the vision of Japanese landscape architect Kimio Kimura, began transforming the area into the Hayward Japanese Gardens as seen today. Construction of the gardens was also aided by the fundraising and plant donations of many Bay Area residents and nurseries, whose names can be seen on stones and benches across the park. Thus, the Hayward Japanese Gardens became a symbol of community pride and unification.

The park was officially dedicated in 1980, making it the first Japanese-style garden in California.

Walking through the gates of the Hayward Japanese Gardens is almost like walking through a portal directly to Japan. You’ll find yourself completely surrounded by Japanese-native plants, such as Japanese maple and black pine trees (pruned in the bonsai style) and shrubs with Japanese camellia and azalea flowers.

The Hayward Japanese Gardens also incorporate nature native to the Bay Area, featuring oak trees, native California rocks, and lookout areas to see the San Lorenzo and Coyote Creeks, which surround the gardens. “A big part of Japanese gardening is the natural landscape,” said groundskeeper Eric Bergquist, “It’s not [that] strictly everything in a Japanese garden needs to be Japanese.”

The centerpiece of the gardens is a small koi pond with a bridge, miniature waterfall, and small gazebo that extends to the middle of the water. This makes it a prime location for photos. The Hayward Japanese Gardens also host weddings and other ceremonies.

The Hayward Japanese Gardens are a special place, unlike any other in the East Bay. The landscape, isolated from urban sights and sounds, delivers serene vibes, while the winding paths and gorgeous nature make a leisurely stroll very easy to accomplish. “With the paths, the garden is designed to take you on a journey and show you different things. As you’re going along the path, your eyes are drawn to certain things. There’s a lot to look at, whether you know that you are being shown it or not,” Bergquist said.

The Hayward Japanese Gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have free admission. Get directions here!