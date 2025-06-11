Francisco Zermeño: The Man at the Heart of Hayward

When Francisco Zermeño first came to the United States from Guadalajara, Mexico, he was encouraged by teachers to take courses that would lead to a blue collar career, rather than pursue a path towards a four year university. Although he faced constant doubt about his capabilities, he exceeded prior expectations and transformed into a prominent city council member and a well respected professor at Chabot College, who candidly speaks his mind and advocates for those in Hayward without a platform.

“I take that seriously, with great powers come responsibilities. So I’m in a position, I’m a policy maker, and I take that responsibility of leading the city correctly seriously,” said Hayward city council member, Francisco Zermeño.

He went on to become one of the top runners at UC Santa Barbara, member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), and studied abroad in Spain and Mexico, where he began the early stages of teaching career.

Zermeño is best known for his long-standing role as a Spanish professor at Chabot City College, since 1978, and his platform as a city council member in Hayward, since 2008. In both roles he expresses a deep passion for creating a diverse community environment that is student oriented.

“And what I love about that is that we take Hayward and we have made it into a resident-centered city, in my mind. A student-centered city because we’ve got like, what, 25,000 students including all of my students. We’ve been constantly improving.”

Gaining quick popularity as the president of Chabot’s faculty union put him on the road towards becoming the first Mexican immigrant city council member in Hayward. Although content in his position as a professor and union president, his devotion to nature, that he has harbored since he was a young boy, called him to serve his community. After witnessing the destruction of his once sanctified tree, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

“I tell people that I’m brown on the outside but green on the inside because I believe in climate and helping our mom earth.”

Since then, he has worked with small businesses, students, and fellow city council members to create a community every resident feels proud to call their own. This means representing and supporting local businesses and the people running them.

Zermeño’s background in businesses started when he was four years old and saw the foundation of what it meant to run a business after his mother and late father owned a small grocery store in Guadalajara. His knowledge continued as he experienced and contributed to the flourishing of his mom’s restaurant.

His love for business mixed with his Hayward pride is exemplified in his fever for encouraging everyone to shop local, in order to further strengthen their economy.

“And what am I? I am about Hayward proud. I am about shop-hop Hayward merch. I am about take our city to the world.”

He is quick in defending his city to those who criticize the city over its traffic issues and dirty streets. And points to the difficulty that comes with navigating the political side of coming to solutions for social based issues.

Although he is proud of everything Hayward has to offer, he acknowledges ongoing issues that need to be addressed. He makes mention of the need for more services on Tennyson Road, including a coffee shop and bicycle repair store.

Despite his remarkable accomplishments at such an early age, Zermeño is no stranger to discrimination. Instead of succumbing to the scrutiny he has faced based on his race, he takes a much more lackadaisical approach: “Me vale. Me vale madre.” Translation: “I don’t care. I don’t give a damn.”

Francisco Zermeño bleeds with pride in his heritage, his family, and his city. In his quest to create a strong community, he has cultivated a second family for all residents of Hayward.

“In 2023 we were declared the most diverse city in the United States. So, that means that every corner of Hayward, every area of Hayward needs to show a variety, needs to mirror what we have.”