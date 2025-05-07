California State University East Bay

Happy Ending for Your Friendly Neighborhood Comics Store in Castro Valley

Merchandise returns after the Bay Area robbery spree comes to an end
Julian Rangel
May 7, 2025
Julian Rangel
The shop lies on the busy street of Castro Valley Blvd.

Crush Comics is a Bay Area shop devoted to serving the community with all things comics. From books to figurines to video games, Crush Comics is your one-stop shop for everything.

Located just three miles, about 10 minutes away, from California State University, East Bay, Crush Comics has been satisfying their customers since 1990.

Customers search in a vast selection of comics for their own personal selection. (Julian Rangel )

With a friendly staff and devoted owners, they have continued to add to their vast selection for old and new readers to come.

Anything from Marvel and DC to Star Wars and Star Trek, Crush Comics has it all.

One of the most popular comics right now is Invincible, an ongoing series created by Robert Kirkman.

Invincible has taken the world by storm, after becoming a popular animated series on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

With the season three finale of Invincible dropping just recently, fans are turning to Crush Comics to provide the latest of the popular series. With some stories that were left out of the show, the original comics provide fans with more enjoyable experiences.

Customers search in a vast selection of Many Invincible issues can be found throughout the store. (Julian Rangel)

Although the series first debuted in 2003, the high demand for Invincible has left the shop ordering more issues rapidly, with multiple customers calling to and trying to get their hands on their own copies.

With season 4 being announced for early 2026, fans will look to shops like Crush Comics to provide the latest releases of the series.

Damage inside at Crush Comics following the robbery. (Julian Rangel)

Invincible hasn’t been the only series customers are looking for, as many fans rely on Crush Comics for all their superhero and fantasy needs.

Unfortunately, Crush Comics recently encountered a real-life super villain.  On March 22, Crush Comics was burglarized and suffered from a significant theft.  Their entire wall of comics and over $1,000 of Lego sets were taken by an assailant who has been hitting multiple comic book shops all over the Bay Area. Thankfully, some heroes came to the rescue.

Damage outside Crush Comics following the robbery. (Julian Rangel

After finding a 1 of 1 Spawn comic book with an exclusive cover listed by the thief on eBay, the same comic that was stolen, the owner decided to purchase it. Obtaining the seller’s name and address, they gave the information to authorities.

Alameda County deputies were able to locate and identify the thief.

Owner Josh Hunter (right) and manager Cole Sanders (left) posing after a great superheroic recovery

 

