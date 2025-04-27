California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer

Flying High at Fremont’s Lake Elizabeth

April 27, 2025
A member is being assisted on a move on aerial straps (Genesis Ednalino)

For five hours, an unassuming patch of grass at Lake Elizabeth in Fremont transformed into a veritable jungle gym. Community members from Revel Room Studio, a Milpitas-based studio that offers classes in pole, aerial, chair, and flexibility, organized their second meet-up and filled the shady parkland with setups for aerial silks, aerial straps, pole dancing, and slacklining. At the meet-up, they  invited friends to share in their hobbies and enjoy a fun and active day in the sun.

