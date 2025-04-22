California State University East Bay

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrates Japanese Heritage

Gemmaruby Maciel, Student Contributor
April 22, 2025
Across from the Japantown Peace Plaza the central walkway is full of foot traffic as people visit booths and pass by event activities on April 12, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)

In this two-weekend event, San Francisco’s Japantown hosted the 58th Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival. Bringing together Japanese culture and heritage, this annual celebration welcomes everyone to celebrate the blooming of the cherry blossoms.

The Japantown Peace Plaza continues to be under construction in a central part of the festival. (Gemmaruby Maciel)

While the Japantown Peace Plaza continues to undergo renovations, event festivities were located across the way along Post Street as well as central store walkways. With over 50 street and food vendors, the excitement of event activities span the breadth of San Francisco’s Japantown, sharing Japanese cultural knowledge and experience for attendees. 

Performances could be watched throughout the event days with the exhibition and main stage being located along Post and Webster Street. Among the many activities, attendees could partake in traditional tea ceremonies, and make kimekomi dolls showcasing cultural experiences. On the last day of the festival, the Grand Parade took place, featuring a variety of Taiko drummers, dancers, and decorative floats.

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival occurs annually so be sure to visit the Japantown Peace Center next year to catch the festivities. For more information about next year’s festivities, you can visit the official SF Cherry Blossom website.

 

