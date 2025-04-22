The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrates Japanese Heritage

In this two-weekend event, San Francisco’s Japantown hosted the 58th Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival. Bringing together Japanese culture and heritage, this annual celebration welcomes everyone to celebrate the blooming of the cherry blossoms.

While the Japantown Peace Plaza continues to undergo renovations, event festivities were located across the way along Post Street as well as central store walkways. With over 50 street and food vendors, the excitement of event activities span the breadth of San Francisco’s Japantown, sharing Japanese cultural knowledge and experience for attendees.

Performances could be watched throughout the event days with the exhibition and main stage being located along Post and Webster Street. Among the many activities, attendees could partake in traditional tea ceremonies, and make kimekomi dolls showcasing cultural experiences. On the last day of the festival, the Grand Parade took place, featuring a variety of Taiko drummers, dancers, and decorative floats.

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival occurs annually so be sure to visit the Japantown Peace Center next year to catch the festivities. For more information about next year’s festivities, you can visit the official SF Cherry Blossom website.