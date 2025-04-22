California State University East Bay

California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Easter Fun on Campus

Gemmaruby Maciel, Student Contributor
April 22, 2025
Mateo Reyes-Lopez on April 16, 2025.(Gemmaruby Maciel)

As a fun celebration for Easter, the Black Student Success Center (BSSC) hosted an Easter egg hunt for students. With help from all the Diversity & Inclusion Student Affinity & Resource Centers (DISARC), candy-filled eggs were scattered for participants to find. 

Contestants could be seen traveling throughout the University Unions as they went from one center to the next. Among the Easter eggs were three golden eggs, one each for first, second and third places for bigger prizes at the end.

Mateo Reyes-Lopez, Miles Smith, and Kursi Maheem standing up front as the winners of the golden eggs after receiving their prizes. (Gemmaruby Maciel)

After a bit of a struggle, students got some help finding the last of the eggs and returned to the BSSC to receive their final prizes. Kursi Maheem found the first-place golden egg winning an Easter rabbit Lego set. 

With a fun break in the school day, students enjoyed the light hearted hunt to celebrate the Easter season. 

