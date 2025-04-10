California State University East Bay

Cal State East Bay’s STEM Career Fair Sets Students on the Path to Success!

Adrian Rodriguez, Staff Writer11 Views
April 10, 2025
CSUEB students filling out the check-in sheet on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)

California State University East Bay hosted its highly anticipated STEM Career & Internship Fair from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the New Student Union/MPR. This event aimed to bridge the gap between students and top-tier employers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, providing invaluable networking opportunities for future professionals.

The Career Empowerment Center booth aiding CSUEB Students on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)

The fair has drawn an impressive array of employers, including Chevron, Rainin, California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as non-profit organizations and corporate entities. With 28 different tables set up for prospective hires, attendees can explore a wide range of opportunities—from on-campus positions to roles in established corporations. This diverse representation accentuates the event’s ability to cater to students of all majors and years, as well as alums, who are enthusiastic about engaging with potential employers.

Upon arrival, students will check in and receive a name tag and QR code, which will facilitate their networking experience. This streamlined process allows students to focus on showcasing their interpersonal skills and professionalism. The fair not only encourages students to present their resumes but also emphasizes the importance of effectively communicating their aspirations and qualifications to recruiters.

CDTFA representatives assisting CSUEB students on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)

The STEM Career and Internship Fair is proudly sponsored by the Center for Speech-Language, Occupational Therapy, and Applied Behavioral Analysis (CSLOT) and Proficio Therapy Services, an EdTheory affiliate. Their support underlines their commitment to nurturing career development within the STEM disciplines. 

Events like these are crucial in preparing  students for the workforce,” said a representative of CDTFA. They explain, “We are thrilled to create opportunities for students to connect with us, who are equally excited to engage with the talent and enthusiasm that youth brings.”

Students can expect more than just career opportunities—there will be engaging activities and giveaways, including Cal State East Bay swag. This adds an element of fun, transforming what could be a daunting experience into an enjoyable one.

(Adrian Rodriguez)

As students navigate the array of options available to them, the STEM Career & Internship Fair serves as a pivotal stepping stone in their academic and professional journeys. With the participation of industry leaders ready to share their insights and offer internships, students at Cal State East Bay are poised to make significant strides toward achieving their career goals.

This year’s fair promises to be a landmark event, encouraging a culture of connection, learning, and professional growth for all attendees. Don’t miss this chance to kickstart your career in STEM! 

