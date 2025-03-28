California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Bargains at The So-So Market

Gemmaruby Maciel, Student Contributor6 Views
March 28, 2025
Shoppers finding deals and seeing vendors tabling at the So-So Market in Berkley on March 09, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)
Shoppers sifting through clothing and finding their favorites. March 09, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)

Looking for a bargain or some great vintage finds? The So-So Market is a traveling Bay Area marketplace for vintage and handmade goods. 

Sellers bring together all kinds of unique goods, from handmade accessories to fashionable thrifts.

Tattoo artist Conejxta tabled right by the event entrance gathering a waitlist for the day’s tattoo sessions on March 09, 2025 (Gemmaruby Maciel)

The So-So Market is not only a great stop for some shopping or even to get a tattoo or piercing from local artists.

The next Market will be hosted in the Oakland area on Sunday March 30th, and will feature a $15 and under market. Whether you’re looking to visit or to become a vendor you can follow @thesosomarket on Instagram for further information.

More to Discover
More in 2025
President Kim Hugget gives a welcoming speech to the Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, in Hayward, CA, on Mar. 3, 2025 (Shelby Carrancho)
What Is Hayward’s Rotary Club?
A customer stands in line at ¼ Giant Burger to place an order, in Hayward, CA on February 24, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
Local Business Highlight: ¼ Giant Burger
Courtesy by Leonardo AI. (Adrian Rodriguez)
The AI Revolution: Are New Graduates Ready for the Job Market?
Hayward City Council member Francisco Zermeño celebrating with his family at Casa del Toro restaurant, in Hayward, CA.
‘Localnomics’: Councilman Zermeño’s Push for Shopping ‘Hayward First’
From left: Earl Aquilera Associate Professor Department of Teacher Education; Keith D. Brown Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Alameda Labor Council; Kenia Juarez, Students for Quality Education (SQE); Jeff Newcomb, CFAEB President; Stephanie Seitz, CFA Bargaining Team, participated in a panel discussion during the CFAEB Town Hall at CSUEB on March 13, 2025.
CFA Town Hall: Course Cuts, Loss of Faculty and WASC
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
More in Metro
La Pulga, San Jose flea market
The Battle to Save "La Pulga": San Jose's Flea Market at Risk
Front Entrance Outside of Buffalo Bill's
Buffalo Bill's Brewery Reopens
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Experience the Challenges and Rewards of Helping People as a Paramedic
Experience the Challenges and Rewards of Helping People as a Paramedic
More in News
CSUEB Pioneers getting hyped before a big series opener (Liliana Rodriguez)
Softball Pioneers Now Ranked 14th Nationally as They Continue an Incredible Season
A sign about the Hayward Fault at the Oakland Zoo. The black line east of San Francisco Bay indicates the Hayward Fault. (PerecM/Flickr)
Hayward Rocked by Earthquakes: Is “The Big One” Coming Soon?
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
Student stage manager Alyson Coles, and the chair of theatre and dance Richard Olmsted (Liliana Rodriguez)
Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork
Hayward Farmer's Market
From Farm to Table: The Hayward Farmers Market Experience
Photo’s provided by Dr. Mari Gray (top & bottom left), Family photo provided by Brend O’Donnell (top right), Photograph of Donna Smith, her grandmother, grandfather, and father are Great Migrants from Missouri and Louisiana. (bottom right).
Uncovering the Great Migration & NEH Grants