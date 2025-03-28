Bargains at The So-So Market

Looking for a bargain or some great vintage finds? The So-So Market is a traveling Bay Area marketplace for vintage and handmade goods.

Sellers bring together all kinds of unique goods, from handmade accessories to fashionable thrifts.

The So-So Market is not only a great stop for some shopping or even to get a tattoo or piercing from local artists.

The next Market will be hosted in the Oakland area on Sunday March 30th, and will feature a $15 and under market. Whether you’re looking to visit or to become a vendor you can follow @thesosomarket on Instagram for further information.