What Is Hayward’s Rotary Club?

Each week, the Hayward Rotary Club headquarters on B St. comes to life as members gather for a luncheon, filling the room with camaraderie and purpose. The Hayward Rotary Club serves as a gateway to non-political service organizations shaping the evolving future for the City of Hayward.

As the sixth largest city in the Bay Area, the City of Hayward prospers on humanitarian services and values that begin with the Rotary Club. Since 1922, the Hayward Rotary Club has been a cornerstone to the city, providing aid to community-driven projects that improve the quality of life of residents, further solidifying its place as a vital institution in Hayward.

“Rotary is all about service…you have to come here knowing that this is a service club, we do a lot of service projects, we fundraise and then we distribute those funds as grants,” JP Sahi, Cal State East Bay Alumni and Hayward Rotarian, said in an interview.

With the Rotary Club being a primary contributor to local community projects, the Hayward Rotarians also award direct grants to community organizations and efforts, helping improve the lives of families and children through education, healthcare, and essential support resources.

The Hayward Rotary Club is made up of devoted working and retired individuals from the business, public service, and community sectors of the city, with each playing a vital role in driving positive change. Together, these individuals promote the impact of humanitarian service, ensuring that the Rotary Club’s values continue to shape and uplift the Hayward community.