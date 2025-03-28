Local Business Highlight: ¼ Giant Burger

If you’ve ever passed through Hayward, you’ve probably seen the iconic sign for ¼ Giant Burger, which holds a significant place in local history. According to locals, the legacy began in 1954 when Jack Hambrick and former Oakland Oaks baseball player Brooks Holder opened Hambrick’s Drive-In, quickly becoming a beloved staple in the community and reportedly selling up to 5,000 burgers a day. (Daily Knave – With Mustard, Oakland Tribune, June 8, 1954).

Although the original location on San Pablo no longer operates , the remaining locations on MacArthur and Mission Boulevard continue to carry the spirit of the drive-in.

Just a three-minute drive down the hill from California State University, East Bay, this charming diner is the perfect place to indulge in an American burger. Known for its retro vibe, ¼ Giant Burger serves up burgers, fries, and shakes in a laid-back atmosphere. The restaurant offers outdoor seating and is open daily from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM, making it an ideal hangout for students and locals.

Lewis Hester Sr., a loyal customer from Stockton, shared that he’s been eating at the local eatery since he was a kid. “The perfectly cooked and seasoned patty with cheese melted on a delicious bun. So wonderful to still, over 40 years later, come back to the Bay and taste a great burger with fries.”

With such a devoted following and a rich history in the community, it’s no wonder ¼ Giant Burger continues to draw people from all over. If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by and experience a taste of Hayward’s history in every bite.