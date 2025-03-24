‘Localnomics’: Councilman Zermeño’s Push for Shopping ‘Hayward First’

Hayward City Councilmember Franciso Zermeño’s passion for local businesses is deeply personal. Having owned a video store in Hayward for 25 years, he has a deep respect for the hard work and dedication that local entrepreneurs invest into serving their community.

As a food-lover, Zermeño is deeply invested in Hayward’s diverse restaurant scene, which is an integral part of “Localnomics”. His commitment to this is reflected in his enthusiasm for Hayward’s growing and vibrant food scene, with him and his wife making it a point to visit each restaurant personally.

The impact of supporting businesses goes beyond just the owners– it also extends to the workers. By investing in local eateries, Hayward residents are helping create jobs and economic opportunities within their neighborhoods.

Zermeño explains that spending money within Hayward means that those funds stay in the community, supporting essential city improvements. Leaving your local town to shop in neighboring cities is what he shared as ‘leaking money’. He insists not choosing to shop locally hurts the bottom line of the business community, “instead of having those dollars spent in your local area, you’re spending it elsewhere, so somebody else is getting that benefit”. The real loss here is that money spent outside the city is less money that could be used for things such as fixing potholes, planting trees, or funding public spaces. Money spent in Hayward stays in Hayward strengthening the local community and enhancing public services.