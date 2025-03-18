California State University East Bay

Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork

Liliana Rodriguez, Student Contributor73 Views
March 18, 2025
Student stage manager Alyson Coles, and the chair of theatre and dance Richard Olmsted (Liliana Rodriguez)

This past weekend, the CSU East Bay Department of Theater and Dance held a dress rehearsal for Metamorphoses, a breathtaking adaptation of Ovid’s classic poem. The production, running from March 14–22 , brings ancient myths to life through movement, music, and powerful storytelling.

Director Kunal Prasad chose this play for its ability to blend theater and dance, allowing students from different disciplines to showcase their talents. Richard Olmsted, the chair of the theater and dance department, explained that though these myths are thousands of years old, their themes—power struggles, tragic love, and the dangers of arrogance—remain as relevant as ever.

One of the most significant challenges in staging Metamorphoses was incorporating water, a crucial production element. “Constructing a 1,600-gallon pond onstage and ensuring the water remained safe over three weeks was no small feat,” Olmsted shared. 

Kunal Prasad directing actors on a scene (Liliana Rodriguez )

Thanks to the support of local businesses like Lucky’s Pool Center and Connie’s Pond and Koi, the team secured the necessary supplies and expertise to build it properly, while maintaining a “normal” budget. 

Managing the water required constant adaptation. Additional dress rehearsals were scheduled to understand the logistics, and adjustments were made to prioritize the actors’ safety. 

Jasmine Rosario Gurrero fixing her costume backstage (Lilliana Rodgriguez)

With a backstage crew armed with mops, towels, and fans, the team worked efficiently to prevent water from tracking onto the stage and hallways. “It’s a skill our cast and crew never expected to master,” Olmsted joked. With ten actors portraying over sixty characters, quick costume changes had to be carefully orchestrated to keep everything running smoothly. 

 

Despite these hurdles, the cast and crew embraced the challenge with enthusiasm. A student cast member reflected on the emotional impact of theater, noting that it serves as a form of restoration, “an opportunity to pause and appreciate the present moment,” he said. The actors showed deep love for the theater in every scene they rehearsed preparing for the opening night.

Saul Galdamez narrating his scene during rehearsal (Liliana Rodriguez)

Above all, Metamorphoses is a testament to the dedication and teamwork behind the scenes. Every person involved supported one another, ensuring the production was well-executed and beautifully thought out. As opening night approaches, audiences can expect a visually stunning and deeply moving performance that bridges ancient mythology with timeless human emotions.

Metamorphoses runs at the University Theater March 21st- 23rd. Additional info at https://www.csueastbay.edu/theatre/

