Social Media Influencers Boost Sales For Locally Owned Bay Area Businesses

At the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery, a locally owned business in Fremont, Calif., a social media influencer with 31,000 Instagram followers uploads a review of the cafe and simultaneously adds a reel to their Instagram. This is part of a growing phenomenon of social media influencers boosting sales for locally owned businesses around the Bay Area.

“Before the internet took over, restaurants had to print out physical flyers…Today if a restaurant makes an Instagram page… and markets themselves correctly… they could flourish,” Christy Mac (@macmadame), a food social media influencer on Instagram, said in an interview.

The rise in social media marketing catering to local mom-and-pop shops in the East Bay stems from three factors: cost-effectiveness, authenticity, and increased engagement for both the influencer and the small business. These three factors define the essence of successful social media marketing for small businesses today.

While the first two factors are beneficial for emerging businesses, the last factor benefits both the content creator and small-scale operations. As enhancements in engagement through sales, returning customers, or Instagram views and likes increase, both parties see substantial results. Influencers gain more followers and partnerships while small businesses experience customer exposure and sustainable growth.

One small business owner talks about the sudden growth of her cafe after working with another small business owner and social media influencer, Brittney Buccut.

“After she made that first Instagram Reel highlighting our drinks…we were watching the video for a while and it definitely went viral…We saw an immediate difference the week after it came up, we got significantly busier,” Samantha Huang, manager of the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery (@tamperroom) in Fremont, Calif., said in an interview.

Huang noted a significant increase in business thanks to social media influencers uploading short TikTok videos and Instagram Reels. This strategy attracts a new generation of young consumers who are increasingly drawn to authentic experiences and prefer supporting local establishments, with many exclusively frequenting small businesses.

The sudden sales boost from content creators for local mom-and-pop shops in the East Bay has created a shift in the marketing industry as now more young consumers seek out business reviews and promotion from social media influencers. This gives small businesses a valuable stamp of approval from those with a platform, driving credibility and foot traffic.

This growing trend creates more opportunities for independent businesses as well as digital creators. As both parties enhance and broaden their platforms, they gain access to new opportunities and experiences beyond simply running a business or creating content.

“I have a clothing brand… called Wild Rina…They agreed to let me host a pop-up in front of their cafe… I had my business and curated the rest of the businesses that came…There were just so many people there.. Not only did I bring business to Tamper Room, I also brought business to my own and to these other business owners, the pop-up was really successful,” Brittney Buccat (@brittnacho, @shopwildrina), a content creator and business owner, said in an interview.

The collaboration between digital creators and emerging businesses all around the East Bay has brought in new consumers to hidden gem businesses, urging consumers to find more locally owned businesses with unique characteristics that set them apart from giant corporations.

One consumer who regularly frequents locally owned businesses such as the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery, noted that the relationship between social media and independent businesses is not disappearing anytime soon.

“It’s amazing how many people are working… in the area and you just don’t know them because those people run in their own circles…When an influencer highlights those groups…it’s crucial…so that other people who might not be necessarily be in those spaces… have a chance to witness that art,” Nick Saud, a consumer who finds small businesses through social media, said in an interview.

The rise and popularity of social media influencers boosting sales for mom-and-pop businesses has created a long-term impact on local communities. Business owners are building lasting relationships with their customers and fostering a sense of community within the East Bay.

One social media influencer describes how she helps small businesses create ties with their customers through her marketing of local shops via Instagram.

“I remind businesses to show themselves and to talk about their business to build that connection with their customers…You can build a stable following within the industry by staying true to yourself and provide high quality content that brings value to your followers,” Daisy Alejandre (@daisiesmedia), who runs a foodie blog on Instagram, said in an interview.

The evolving relationship between small businesses and social media influencers continues to redefine marketing strategies, foster authentic connections, drive local engagement, and offer small businesses the opportunity to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

In the end, it is clear that the partnership between social media influencers and emerging businesses is just the beginning, signaling a new era of marketing and advertising. This shift has the potential to reshape the future of the often-overlooked East Bay, opening more doors to unprecedented growth and visibility for local businesses than ever before.