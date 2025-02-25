California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Math and Mingle

Gemmaruby Maciel, Student Contributor13 Views
February 25, 2025
Gemmaruby Maciel
David Valencia, Oscar Thompson, Henry McGuire, and Simone Sisneros-Thiry discussing the Sierpinski gasket during the Math and Mingle event on February 18,2025

For the Spring Semester, the CSUEB math department held its student event, Math and Mingle, bringing together math majors and instructors. The math department hosted the event in an effort to involve math students in activities outside of class.

Students shared pizza and pan dulce while making cutouts from papel picado highlighting the use of symmetry by creating repeating patterns by cutting folded sheets of paper.

Lecturer Megan Smith joining with students to make her own papel picado cutouts. (Gemmaruby Maciel)

While many students and faculty stopped by for the activity and food, others came and shared their math skills and showed how mathematical concepts and theories can also be fun. 

With current funding, the math department typically holds only one event per semester. There are suggestions  from students in the department to hold a math competition Family Feud style.

More to Discover
More in 2025
Protestors at San Bruno City Hall respectfully protesting on February 16, 2025
Fighting For Rights: From Across The Bridge From the Beautiful Campus of California State University East Bay
CSUEB student Lio in disbelief after fellow student Malia dances in his face during the Block Party dance battle. February 20, 2025.
TURF INC. Turns It Up at the First Ever CSU East Bay Block Party!
Creating their own falcons on the second day of ASI’s Create a Creature on February 12,2025
Create a Creature With ASI
University State of California East Bay softball team doubleheader against Menlo at the CSUEB campus on February 8th, 2025
Off To a Hot Start! CSUEB Softball Starts Season Strong with Back-to-Back Wins
George Groh takes aim during the APA Tri-Cup Tournament at
“Balls in The Family” Wins APA Tri-Cup Tournament
Dimension Dance Theater performing an original dance in Oakland's Asian Cultural Center on February 1st, 2025
Bay Area Celebrates Lunar New Year and Black History Month
More in Arts & Life
Students seen are Jonathan Bataclan, Jared Mendoza, Gregory Singleton, Dane Lopez, and Liana Wong, rehearsed the dance, Subli, on April 17th, 2024
Watch PCN 52nd: Loss Tonight
Earlene Escobal leads CSU East Bay students through choreography of the Filipino dance, Pistá during a dance workshop at the CSUEB Theatre and Dance building on January 22, 2024.
Pilipinx American Student Association Set to Perform "Loss"
Emma Stone in POOR THINGS by Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism
A stack of colorful skulls for celebration of Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos: A Day of Remembrance, Honor and Coming Together
Myles Haynes performing at a local event in the Bay Area
CSU East Bay's Own: Emerging Hip-Hop Artist Sets the Stage for Success
Right: Zhanserik Temirtashev; Left: Marc Lacey, Managing Editor of The New York Times
To The Would-Be-Journalists
More in Campus
Leon Thomas performing in front of the University Amphitheatre on April 16, 2024
Leon Thomas Performs at East Bay Jamboree Presented by ASI
Singer/Songwriter Cameron Bedell performs in the Old Student Union
ASI Presents: Cameron Bedell
Block "East Bay" letters located near Student Services & Administrative building (photo by Trenton Goudeaux)
CFA Agreement secured, Awaits CSU Board of Trustees Approval.
Students' Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students' Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students walk near Meiklejohn Hall at California State University East Bay (Photo by Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)
Middle-Class Scholarship Finally Arrives but Not for Everyone
CSUEB CFA members during strike on January 22nd (Stephanie Berumen/The Pioneer)
CFA Takes a Stand with Unprecedented Strike Against CSU Management