For the Spring Semester, the CSUEB math department held its student event, Math and Mingle, bringing together math majors and instructors. The math department hosted the event in an effort to involve math students in activities outside of class.

Students shared pizza and pan dulce while making cutouts from papel picado highlighting the use of symmetry by creating repeating patterns by cutting folded sheets of paper.

While many students and faculty stopped by for the activity and food, others came and shared their math skills and showed how mathematical concepts and theories can also be fun.

With current funding, the math department typically holds only one event per semester. There are suggestions from students in the department to hold a math competition Family Feud style.