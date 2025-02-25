Create a Creature With ASI

As part of a series of Love Your Body Week events, ASI presented a two day event called “Create a Creature”.

Students picked out a ‘creature’ of their choosing on a first come first serve basis, from among bears, sloths, whales, and even a falcon. They had fun assembling their creature and filling it with stuffing.

On the second day the choices had dwindled leaving only the sloth and falcon. But the limited choice didn’t narrow the prospect that with Valentine’s day approaching, they might take home a fuzzy friend for that special loved one.