The Pioneer
The Pioneer

Create a Creature With ASI

Gemmaruby Maciel, Student Contributor6 Views
February 25, 2025
Gemmaruby Maciel
Creating their own falcons on the second day of ASI’s Create a Creature on February 12,2025

As part of a series of Love Your Body Week events, ASI presented a two day event called “Create a Creature”. 

Students picked out a ‘creature’ of their choosing on a first come first serve basis, from among  bears, sloths, whales, and even a falcon. They had fun assembling their creature and filling it with stuffing. 

On the second day the choices had dwindled leaving only the sloth and falcon. But the limited choice didn’t narrow the prospect that with Valentine’s day approaching, they might take home a fuzzy friend for that special loved one.

