Off To a Hot Start! CSUEB Softball Starts Season Strong with Back-to-Back Wins

The Pioneer girls start their season strong with only two home games, bringing the win from both. Their game against Menlo this past Saturday highlights their hard work and dedication, setting the bar high for the season.

They started strong in the first game. Zumstein hit a double in the third inning to bring home Toy to score the first run, putting them ahead of their opponent. Zumstein did not hold back by the fifth inning, bringing in three runs with her home run! The Pioneers softball team ended the first game with a diving win by Gumataotao, leaving the Menlo run-ruled 0-8.

They poured the same energy onto their second game with a 0-5 win. Calling attention to Gracia, A., who scored first in the first inning and hit a triple in the sixth inning, bringing Campos to score the win. Turning the spotlight to the pitchers of East Bay, Toy had 10 strikeouts in the first game, while Quintero and Gamble had a total of 7 in the second. The overall hard work these ladies are putting on and off the field will reflect on their season.