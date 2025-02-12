Bay Area Celebrates Lunar New Year and Black History Month

Oakland’s Asian Cultural Center is celebrating the Lunar New Year and entering Black History Month. To commemorate, the center welcomes the community to various performances, art, and local vendors. Students from East Bay and local families came together to promote education and deepen their affection for the communities by backing event participants, including Dimension Dance Theatre, The Great Wall youth orchestra, VSCK Filipino martial arts, and more.

For more insight on future events, visit the Oakland’s Asian Cultural Center website at https://oacc.cc/ or visit Pacific Renaissance Plaza 388 Ninth Street, Suite 290, Oakland, in person.