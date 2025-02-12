“Balls in The Family” Wins APA Tri-Cup Tournament

San Francisco’s American Poolplayers Association (APA) League held the first of its Tri-Annual “Tri-Cup” Tournaments at Fizees Bar on Geary on January 25th. After each of the league’s three yearly sessions 10 teams made up of a pool of division and play-in winners compete in a modified single elimination tournament.

Out of the ten competitors only two teams move on to the yearly World Qualifiers in June for a chance at a trip to the APA’s World Championships held in Las Vegas.

Balls in the Family, representing The Sage and Drifter on 15th and Irving, took their side of the bracket down in dominating fashion, not dropping a single game in two matches.