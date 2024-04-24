The Hidden Truth: CSU’s Involvement with Israel

Jack Guez Israeli student holds both Palestinian and Israeli flags on January 16, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Jack Guez / AFP)

Presidents across numerous Ivy League colleges have been “determining their next steps” and want to “assure the safety of students” as students have been participating in a campus-wide sit-in protest, condemning the attacks and settlement of Israel in Palestine. Police have increased their presence on these campuses, which include Columbia, Yale, and New York University (NYU), abusing their power to arrest students and faculty who are out protesting.

Students at Columbia University in New York have pitched tents on campus grounds, protesting the university’s involvement and complicity with and of Israel. This has led to other universities nationwide to follow suit, demanding their respective university to divest from Israel. Columbia has issued that all in-person classes will be moved to virtual learning– despite the academic year ending on May 10. NYPD has arrested faculty protecting NYU students at protests as well.

It is important to state, before this article continues, that Judaism and Zionism are not, have not, and will not mean the same thing. Judaism is a religion, and Zionism is a modern political movement, centered around Jewish nationalism, with a firm belief in the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine. (University of Michigan).

It is also important for me to bring awareness that many have and will simplify this genocide against the Palestinians as a “conflict” or “Israel-Hamas War”. I want to point out that Israel is a billion-dollar military, receiving funding from the United States, Canada, and other countries. Israel has committed war crimes and violated multiple Genevea conventions for the use of white phosphorus on Palestinians. They however have not received any repercussions or wane of support. Hamas is a freedom fighter group that only exists due to Israel’s crimes against Palestinians, as Palestine had been stripped of its right to a government, military, and airport.

The recent protests from courageous students led me to wonder, what did East Bay, or the general CSU, have to say about it?

Dr. Lonny Brooks, a professor and current chair of Communications teaching Communications and Afro-futurism at East Bay, was interviewed by Kron 4, a local Bay Area news channel, offering his perspective on the “Israel-Hamas war”. He said that Hamas made a “miscalculated move”, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia and neighboring Arab countries had been working towards creating more peace with Israel. He went on to say that Hamas is an “islamo-fascist regime”, claiming that the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 was a “show of true colors”, and they intended to “wipe out of the Israeli state… Hamas sees Israeli citizens as Israeli soldiers.” He says that there is no reason why they can not be people that are simultaneously pro- Israel and pro-Palestine, as if that sentence itself isn’t an oxymoron. The remainder of his interview went on to criticize Hamas, saying that Israel was being more lenient with its laws and colonialism. I e-mailed Brooks for a further response, and have not received a returning message.

Hamas is not a PR firm, it is incredibly irresponsible to claim they had made a miscalculated move in the face of a near century old genocide. Israel and the IDF have been bombing, colonizing, raping, arresting, kidnapping, and have exerted a general abuse of power, ever since the Nakba of ‘94. Since Oct. 7, Israel has sped up their process of annihilation of what is left of Palestine, and has gained massive support and condolences, not just from world powers, but from luxury brands like Chanel, and politicians world wide. The infamous question of “do you condemn Hamas” was asked in nearly every interview towards someone who believed in a pro-Palestine, yet no one asked if they condemned Israel. The Palestinians were at fault for a war they didn’t start, they are at fault for nearly every world power being against them.

The CSU also offers a study abroad program in Israel, at the University of Haifa. Insinuating that Israel has existed for over 3,000 years, they promote Haifa to be a place of Palestinian and Jewish coexistence.

CSUEB even invited an Israeli speaker, Giden Lustig, in 2012 to come speak to students about the state of Israel, marketing it as a place of diversity and culture. He failed to acknowledge Palestinians as people, or divulge into Israel’s war crimes.

ASI issued a resolution in 2018, calling out CSUEB for having investments in companies that have supported Israel in its terrorism, such as Hewlett Packard, Motorola Solutions, and more. I was unable to find any response or action from CSUEB regarding this call for divestment. I messaged CSUEB President Cathy Sandeen and her board of trustees for a response, and was met with an automated message from Sandeen that she is out of office from April 23-2024, and directed me to her assistants.