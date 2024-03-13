Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates

In today’s episode, we sit down with Hannah Varghese, an international graduate student from Cal State East Bay, as she shares her insights and concerns about the job market post-graduation. With her final semester at the university approaching, Hannah opens up about the challenges she faces in finding employment in her field amidst the ongoing wave of layoffs.

As an international student, Hannah brings a unique perspective to the table, shedding light on the additional hurdles faced by those seeking opportunities abroad. From navigating visa restrictions to competing in a rapidly changing job landscape, Hannah’s story reflects the experiences of many international students grappling with uncertainty in the current economic climate.

Join us as we delve into Hannah’s journey, discussing strategies for overcoming obstacles, seeking support networks, and staying resilient in the face of adversity. Whether you’re an international student yourself or simply curious about the realities of job hunting in today’s world, this interview offers valuable insights and perspectives you won’t want to miss.

Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more thought-provoking conversations on navigating the complexities of student life and beyond. Let’s dive in!