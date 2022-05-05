President’s Message: 2022 Commencement

To our wonderful graduating classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022,

Congratulations! You made it to the finish line.

Earning a degree is always a challenge, but you, in particular, have persevered through one of the most formidable eras of our history—the global COVID-19 pandemic. You pivoted to remote learning. You mastered new technology. Many of you confronted job losses and serious concern about your loved ones. You found quiet places to participate in your classes. You stayed focused on your studies. You took care of yourself and followed public health guidelines. You found a way to connect with the community and stay engaged.

These are just a few of the ways you proved yourself during your time at Cal State East Bay. You may not realize it now, but I believe your strength and resolve over the past couple of years is a reserve you can draw upon throughout your life and career. You have earned a degree plus many, many life skills. I am proud of each and every one of you as individuals and it is my sincere pleasure to honor you at this special time.

And very soon, you will enter a new phase as an alumnus of Cal State East Bay. We are here to continue to support you. Please remain connected to our community. I look forward to seeing you at virtual and in-person campus events.

Despite the challenges over the past two years, I sincerely hope you have enjoyed your journey toward greater knowledge, skills, and growth. Your unique experiences here, as well as the final culmination of earning your degree, will open many, many doors for you as they did for me. I sincerely look forward to celebrating with you and your families during commencement and other celebrations at the end of the academic year. You have made my first year and half as your president extraordinarily meaningful and a joy every day. Please enjoy your special time. You have earned it.

See you at commencement!

Cathy Sandeen

President

Cal State East Bay