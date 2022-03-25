Dean+Ng+Speaks+on+the+Duality+of+Academic+Freedom

Questions surrounding subjects taught at CSUEB

At the end of the fall 2021 semester, the Pioneer published an article detailing Lynn Comerford, an East Bay professor who utilized her academic freedom to teach anti-vaccine rhetoric and information in her class, presenting it as fact.

Dr. Comerford, from the Human Development and Women’s Studies department in the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences, is still teaching the same courses as last semester and continues to enjoy all positions, including Theories of Human Development, Gender, Race, and Class in Human Development, and Children in Families and Communities.

Dean of CLASS, Dr. Wendy Ng, explained how students’ and faculty’ complaints and concerns are handled at California State University, East Bay.

She wanted first to express that she could not make time to comment when the article was initially published due to the timing of finals.

The Dean said she spoke to the chair of the HDEV department, Dr. Patricia Drew, regarding Comerford and believed that the issue was entirely handled. She expressed that Drew was able to impress on Comerford the importance of what is and is not appropriate in a classroom.

Drew advised the Pioneer to seek clarification from the Academic Senate but could not comment further on the issue.

Considering that Comerford’s anti-vaccine rhetoric was an integral part of her coursework and even included in her syllabus, the question of a vetting process surrounding the syllabi. According to the Dean, there is not. The chair of the departments does not see the syllabus unless a concern or formal complaint is brought up.

The Dean went on to say that Comerford’s teachings were “controversial, no doubt about it.” Yet the “delicate balance” surrounding academic freedom, personal opinions of the teaching professor, terms of employment that faculty sign, as well as issues of privacy, “professors cannot be removed from a course” without egregious violations of the terms of employment. The Dean expressed that she was aware of the complaints and was, by her understanding, addressed appropriately.

Dean Ng also expressed that she has limited power as the Dean to act on certain issues. The Dean’s office is an oversight office more than anything else. As such, she was unable to speak to Comerford about her teachings and was only able to discuss with Drew about complaints centered on Comerford.

The Dean and the Pioneer would like any students currently taking courses where a professor teaches some information that may be questionable to file formal complaints with the department or let us know at the Pioneer to help bring this information to light.