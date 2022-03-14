East Bay Women’s Basketball to Host NCAA West Region Final Monday vs. Western Washington

For Immediate Release:

March 13, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. — The Cal State East Bay women’s basketball team is set to host one of the biggest sporting events in school history, as the Pioneers take on Western Washington in the NCAA West Region Final this Monday, March 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

CSUEB (24-2) entered the tournament as the No. 1-seed in the west region, and has hosted the entire bracket this weekend at Pioneer Gym. It is the first time in program history the Pioneers have hosted an NCAA regional basketball championship.

The winner of Monday’s game will advance to the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Ala., beginning on March 21.

East Bay defeated Academy of Art in the quarterfinals, 67-49, before knocking off defending west-region champion Azusa Pacific in Saturday’s semifinal, 82-74.

You can view full NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball bracket here.

Cal State East Bay is now a completely cashless campus. Fans and spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance here, or can also purchase at the door using a credit or debit card.

General admission is $15, and $10 for students with a valid school ID.

NCAA merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, and can also be purchased online here.

CSUEB is coming off its third CCAA Tournament championship in program history, defeating Cal State San Marcos in the championship game, 80-66, on March 5.

It was the second CCAA Tournament title for sixth-year head coach Shanele Stires, who also led the Pioneers to the title in 2017.

2022 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NCAA WEST REGIONAL

(All contests held at Pioneer Gym on the Cal State East Bay Hayward campus)

NCAA WEST REGION QUARTERFINALS: Friday March 11

#3 Western Washington 76, #6 Alaska Anchorage 64

#2 Central Washington 79, #7 Northwest Nazarene 74 (OT)

#1 Cal State East Bay 67, #8 Academy of Art 49

#5 Azusa Pacific 89, #4 Cal State San Marcos 86 (OT)

NCAA WEST REGION SEMIFINALS: Saturday March 12

#3 Western Washington 64, #2 Central Washington 58

#1 Cal State East Bay 82, #5 Azusa Pacific 74

NCAA WEST REGION FINAL: Monday March 14

#1 Cal State East Bay vs. #3 Western Washington, 7 p.m. PT